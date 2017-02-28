57.36% turnout in UP poll

An estimated 57.36 per cent of 1.81 crore electorate on Monday cast their votes amid tight security during phase V of polling in Uttar Pradesh with Amethi and Faizabad assembly seats remaining the centre of attention.



The day-long poll process remained largely peaceful in 51 Assembly constituencies spread over 11 districts of the state. “57.36 per cent polling was recorded till 5 pm and the figure is likely to go up as several voters waited in queues to exercise their franchise,” UP chief electoral officer T Venkatesh said. The first four phases of UP polls this time saw voter turnouts of 64 per cent, 65 per cent, 61.16 per cent and 61 per cent respectively.



Though the exercise remained slow during the the first two hours in morning, it picked up pace gradually with the first-time voters seen exercising their franchise quite enthusiastically.



The districts that went to polls in the Vth phase are Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Shravasti, Basti, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Amethi and Sultanpur. Faizabad is another hot seat with BJP’s Ram Temple issue once again figuring in its election manifesto this time.



Ayodhya Assembly seat, which falls in Faizabad district, used to be a traditional stronghold of BJP since the Ram Temple movement days. But it was snatched by SP in 2012. This time the saffron party is trying to wrest it back.



The turnout in these constituencies in 2012 was 57.09 per cent.



Due to death of SP candidate Chandrashekhar Kanaujia in Alapur (Ambedkar Nagar), the EC has deferred the voting in the constituency to March 9. In the 2012 Assembly polls, the SP had won 37 seats out of the total 52 seats (including Alapur) that went to poll in this phase. The BJP and Congress had got five seats each, the BSP 3 and Peace Party 2 out of these 57 seats.



In the present phase, the BJP contested 50 seats, leaving one seat for its ally Apna Dal. The BSP fielded candidates on 51 seats, while Samajwadi Party contested 43 and its ally Congress the rest. Some seats saw friendly fight between Congress and SP.



In all, 607 candidates were in the fray in the V phase with the maximum of 24 candidates running the poll in Amethi and minimum of six each in Kapilvastu and Etwa seats in Siddharth Nagar district.



Over 1.81 crore voters, including over 84 lakh women, were eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase, which has now sealed the fate of ministers Vinod Kumar Singh alias Pandit Singh from Tarabganj (Gonda) and Tej Narain Pandey alias Pawan Pandey from Ayodhya, besides BSP state president Ram Achal Rajbhar from Akbarpur, among others, in ballot boxes.



