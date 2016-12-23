4,000 farmers in banking network

Without waiting for states to act on implementing cashless transaction in every sphere, including agriculture, the Centre has stepped up its own efforts by enrolling about 4,000 farmers under the banking network in about 20 days.



The agriculture ministry has identified 244 mandis across the country where the staff of its directorate of marketing has already held awareness programmes on cashless transaction, sources said.



More than 3,000 farmers have opened bank accounts in Gujarat and Telengana since November 28, when the campaign was launched, the sources said.



Maharashtra tops the list of mandis where volume of cashless transaction continues with about Rs 10 crore a day.



“The volume is high because the total transaction in mandis in the state is also very high,” a government official said, adding that more than 75 per cent of the payment in mandis in Maharashtra is being paid either through cheque or by RTGS.



Traders in the mandis are holding back payments of farmers to the extent of about just 5 per cent, sources said, and added that it is a normal practice to ensure that the growers return to them soon with the next lot of produces. There is hardly any impact of demonetisation as far as payment to farmers in mandis is concerned, the official claimed.



While Tamil Nadu has reported 100 per cent cashless transaction at one of the mandis where the Centre has been promoting the concept, it is more than 95 per cent in agricultural markets in Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.



With the prime minister’s office monitoring the progress of cashless transaction, closely seeking daily inputs, officials in all ministries are working overtime to show the desired results, the sources said.



Even as 32 mandis in Karnataka have reported 99 per cent cashless transaction, without any payment being withheld by commission agents, the state government has claimed that there is distress faced by farmers. The volume of transaction is more than Rs 32 crore between November 28 and December 20.



Growers are facing hardships in selling their kharif produce in mandis because of demonetisation, claimed Karnataka’s agriculture minister Krishan Byre Gowda. Trade in APMCs has come down by about 35 per cent, he said. “We did not face difficulty in rabi sowing because of demonetisation. But we are seeing problems in mandis, where farmers are not able to sell their kharif produce due to poor demand. The trade transaction has fallen by 30-35 per cent,” Gowda told reporters in New Delhi on Thursday.



In the absence of buyers, mandi prices of most agri-crops including vegetables have dropped, he said, adding that this has added to farmers' woes in the state. “We sell vegetables and fruits to neighbouring states like Maharasthra and Goa. Due to cash problem, transport activities have slowed down,” he said.



Nafed has started procurement of tur dal at the minimum support price to protect the interest of farmers after market rates fall below MSP, he said.



