4 militants, 3 jawans killed in day-long encounter in Naugam

On a day when union home minister Rajnath Singh said that the Centre will find lasting solution to the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP president Amit Shah claimed that the problem in the state was restricted to only three and a half districts, security forces fought yet another fierce battle with terrorists in the Naugam sector on the Line of Control (LoC).



The encounter, which lasted 24 hours, left four terrorists dead but the army lost three of its soldiers as well. Army sources said that it has foiled a major infiltration push on the LoC.



The latest gun-fight came just a day after defence minister Arun Jaitley reviewed situation in Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to the valley and forward areas. “Terrorism and militancy is aimed against Indian state, its sovereignty and also against people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Jaitley had said.



Army sources said that four weapons and warlike stores were recovered from the dead terrorists. The security forces were sanitising the area.



Meanwhile authorities on Sunday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar —the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir —ahead of a rally by the separatists. Most of the separatists leaders, including moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the chairman of hardline Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, are under house detention.



The restrictions have been imposed in five police station areas — Nowhatta, MR Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar and Safakadal (all in the interiors) — of the city as a precautionary measure, said district magistrate, Srinagar, Farooq Ahmad Lone.



The separatists have called for a march to Eidgah to commemorate the death anniversary of Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq, father of moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and another Hurriyat leader Abdul Gani Lone. Farooq was shot dead by militants on May 21, 1990 and Lone was killed by ultras during a commemoration rally for the former on the same day in 2002. On Saturday, the authorities had imposed restrictions in three police station areas — Nowhatta, MR Gunj and Safakadal — in the old city.



Elsewhere in the Valley normal life was affected due to a strike called by the separatists. Most of the shops, business establishments and petrol pumps were shut in Srinagar, while public transport was off the roads, the officials said. They said private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were seen plying. Reports of shutdown were also received from other districts of the Valley, they said. However, there was no effect of the strike on the weekly flea market here as many vendors had set up their stalls on the TRC Chowk-Lal Chowk axis.



Violence in Kashmir has continued unabated for last several months and Pakistan has been trying to exploit the situation by pushing in more terrorists from the LoC. Pakistan army helps terrorists to cross over by giving them cover fire. Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) makes Indian soldiers their target. Three Indian soldiers have been beheaded in six months on the LoC.



There have also been a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistan. The latest one took place in Balakot sector. The de facto border has seen continuous shelling for several days affecting the daily life of people living on the border. Authorities said around 2,000 people have been shifted to safer areas after some civilians were killed in the cross border firing in Rajouri.



There was hardly a lull before the firing and border actions returned on the LoC. Army sources said over 70 ceasefire violations have taken place in 2017 and most of these have been in the area under Nagrota-based 16 Corps which guards the LoC. More than 225 violations took place along the LoC in the areas of both 16 Corps and Srinagar-based 15 Corps. The number is up from 150 violations in 2015.



