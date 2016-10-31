LoginRegister
4 killed SIMI activists learned bomb-making in Bijnor

By PTI Oct 31 2016 , Bijnor (UP)

Tags: News
Four of the eight SIMI activists, who were killed in an encounter near Bhopal on Monday after breaking from jail, had learned bomb-making in Bijnor and escaped from here after an accidental explosion.

According to police sources here, an explosion occurred in a house in Jaatan colony here on September 12, 2014. By the time police reached the spot, the six persons living in the house had escaped.

The six persons, who were living in the house, were identified as SIMI activists Aslam, Ejaz, Zakir, Amzad, Sallu alias Salik and Mehboob. On investigation it was found that the SIMI activists were trying to make bomb with matchstick heads when the explosion occurred. Mehboob was injured in the incident.

While Aslam and Ejaz were killed in an encounter in Telangana on April 3, 2015, Zakir, Amzad, Salik and Mehboob were killed this morning by Madhya Pradesh Police near Bhopal.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Sahni said a case of sedition and under other serious charges is pending against them.

