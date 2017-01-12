2nd Scorpene class submarine Khanderi launched

Khanderi, the second Scorpene class stealth submarine that has superior stealth and the ability to launch a crippling attack with torpedoes as well as tube-launched anti-ship missiles whilst underwater or on surface, was launched at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited here today.



The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres, including the tropics. All means and communications are provided to ensure interoperability with other components of a Naval task force.



It can undertake multifarious types of missions typically undertaken by any modern submarine, i.E anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, area surveillance, etc.



Union Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre presided over the function to initiate the launch of Khanderi (Yard 11876).



The submarine was launched by the Union minister's wife, Bina Bhamre, in presence of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba.



Khanderi is expected to be delivered to Navy by the year end. The submarine has been christened after its illustrious predecessor, an erstwhile 'Foxtrot' class submarine decommissioned in 1989, which is as per the traditions of Indian Navy.



"Project 75 Kalvari is a key milestone in self reliance and indigenisation for the country," Bhamre said.



Admiral Lanba said the fact that Khanderi compares with the best in the world, speaks highly of the experience and expertise our shipbuilders have gained over the years.



"As Indian Navy celebrates Golden Jubilee of the submarine arm in 2017, the induction of Project 75 submarines would mark the beginning of a new chapter in our submarine capabilities," he said.



The state-of-the-art features of this Scorpene class submarine include superior stealth and the ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapon. The attack can be launched with torpedoes, as well as tube-launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface.



The first of the class submarine, Kalvari is presently undergoing sea trials and likely to be commissioned into Navy by Mid-2017. These submarines, post induction, would form the core of Navy's conventional submarine arm.



