26 CRPF personnel killed in Chhattisgarh Naxal ambush

It was a bloody Monday in the battle between Maoists and security forces. In one of the biggest naxal attacks in Chhattisgarh in recent months, 26 CRPF jawans were killed in a fierce encounter with red guerillas in the extremists’ stronghold of Sukma. At least seven personnel are said to be missing. The CRPF road opening patrol party of the 74th battalion of around 100 jawans was caught in the ambush near the Burkapal CRPF camp on Dornapal Jagargunda road, where they were outnumbered by more than 300 Naxals.



Later in the day, in another attack on security forces in neighbouring Jharkhand’s Daltonganj district, at least three CRPF personnel were injured in a naxal attack on Monday.



According to preliminary reports, the troops were attacked by naxals in the Pipardhaba area of the Daltonganj district. The exact encounter sight in Chhattisgarh was Kala Pathar near Chintagufa. At least half-a- dozen jawans are said to be missing.



Several jawans were injured in the indiscriminate firing by naxals. Many were air lifted to a hospital in Raipur in IAF choppers.



IAF sources said a message for casualty evacuation was received at 3 pm by the anti naxal task force commander. The initial message was for airlifting three casualties from the encounter sight at Burkapal area of Sukma district.



Two IAF Mi-17 V 5 helicopters from Jagdalpur detachment were dispatched. But when the helicopters reached the encounter sight, it was found that 11 CRPF personnel had died and 7 were injured.



The casualties were air lifted to Raipur and one of the security personnel died in the flight to hospital. The helicopters landed in Raipur at 5 pm, more than five hours after the encounter. More helicopters were sent to bring back remains of the soldiers.



By late evening, the governm­ent confirmed death of 26 CRPF personnel. “As per the latest report, we have lost 25 men. We are still to account for all the personnel and a search is on. About 7-8 boys are still missing. The last word on the encounter will come once the entire area has been searched and all troops contacted,” a senior CRPF officer said, adding the paramilitary patrol was about 99 personnel-strong.



Sukma is a hot bed of naxals and has been in the news for some of the deadliest attacks. Last month when results for the five assemblies of UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur were declared on March 11, naxals killed 12 CRPF personnel in the Bhejji area of Sukma district in the tribal Bastar region.



An injured CRPF personnal said the patrol was outnumbered by the naxals. There was heavy firing and he claimed to have shot at 3-4 naxals before getting injured.



Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh called an emergency meeting after the attack. The attack is also a setback to the Centre, which had claimed that prime minister Narendra Modi’s note ban decision had dried the funding of naxals.



The left wing extremists have returned with a vengeance executing two major attacks in as many months. An injured jawan said the naxals had first sent villagers to spot the location of the patrol party. It was followed by an all out assault.



After the encounter that lasted around an hour, the naxals looted arms and ammunition from the jawans and fled. The jawans were deployed for the security of a road under construction.



Minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir was rushed to Chhattisgarh by the Centre.



President Pranab Mukherjee and prime minister Narendra Modi condemned the attack. “Strongly condemn attack on CRPF personnel in Chhattisgarh; condolences to families of deceased and prayers for injured,” the president said in a tweet.



The prime minister tweeted, “Attack on @crpfindia personnel in Chhattisgarh is cowardly & deplorable. We are monitoring the situation closely.” “We are proud of the valour of our @crpfindia p­e­r­sonnel. The sacrifice of the mart­yrs will not go in vain. Condolen­ces to their families,” he added.



A jawan said around 10-12 naxalites must have got killed in the “befitting” retaliation by the CRPF contingent. Sourav Malik, another personnel who was injured in the attack, said the patrol came under sudden fire from Maoist rebels.



The naxals were believed to have also looted over a dozen weapons of the slain personnel, said an officer.



