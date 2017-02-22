25% float still a riddle for PSUs

The Centre may approach market regulator Sebi soon with a request for relaxation in August 21 deadline to meet the 25 per cent minimum public shareholding norm as more than a dozen PSUs are hard-pressed to achieve this.



The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) stipulated this new norm in 2014 and gave a three-year time for compliance. Earlier, the PSUs were required to have only 10 per cent public shareholding. Nearly 50 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) are listed.



They account for 10.55 per of the market cap on BSE, as per data available with the stock exchange. But more than 15 of them, including STC, MMTC, NLC, SJVN, ITDC, Hindustan Copper, Coal India, have less than 25 per cent floating shares.



Through share buyback by PSUs and minority stake sale this fiscal, the government has brought down its shareholding to below 75 per cent in NHPC and NBCC. However, nearly a third are yet to raise their public shareholding to 25 per cent.



It looks unlikely that all these public sector undertakings (PSUs) would be able to meet the August deadline. One reason is that some PSUs such as HMT, ITI and Scooters India are sick and it would not be easy for the government to sell minority stake in these companies.



Moreover, the government shareholding in HMT and Scooters India is too high — at 93.69 and 93.74 per cent respectively. In ITI, the government shareholding is even higher at



94 per cent.



So, strategic sale of these terminally sick PSUs is the only option left before the government, analysts said. The Department of Disinvestment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) is already working towards this end, they said.



Even profitable PSUs such as MMTC, NLC, SJVN, Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) and Hindustan Copper have a long way to go towards achieving the 25 per cent public shareholding target.



For example, government shareholding is still 89.93 per cent in MMTC, 90 per cent in NLC, 89.97 per cent in SJVN, 87.03 per cent and 82.95 per cent in Hindustan Copper.



MRPL, State Trading Corporation and Andrew Yule and Company have similarly high government holdings.



A stock market expert said it would be appropriate if PSUs were given more time to comply with Sebi norms.



Another analyst said that if the government tries to push all these PSUs to the market ahead of August deadline, it could end up overcrowding the market, which would not be helpful in getting optimum valuation.



UD Choubey, director general, SCOPE, a lobby group for PSUs, too stressed that selloff should happen at the right time and not as per an enforced deadline. The government has been able to sell its stakes in just three PSUs — NHPC, NBCC and MOIL — this year. The bulk of the disinvestment proceeds it has mobilised via share buyback.



But is is hoping to raise more money from the market in FY18. This would mean that a substantial portion disinvestment target to Rs 72,500 crore for 2017-18 would be through the offer for sale (OFS) route and hence timing of such offers would become important.



Incidentally, the FY18 disinvestment target is a sharp increase over lowered target of Rs 45,500 crore for the current year.



