LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

21 Maoists killed in encounter on AP-Odisha border

By PTI Oct 24 2016 , Visakhapatnam (AP)

Tags: News
Twenty-one Maoists were gunned down in an exchange of fire with the Greyhounds of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Police in Malkangiri forest area on the AP-Odisha border in the wee hours today, a top police official said.

Police suspect that a top Maoist leader and son of another high ranking cadre might be among those killed in the encounter.

AP Director General of Police, Nanduri Sambasiva Rao who left for Visakhapatnam immediately upon receiving news of the encounter, confirmed the Naxal casualties to PTI.

According to AP Police, two constables of Greyhounds, an elite anti-Maoist force, were also injured in the encounter that occurred during a routine combing operation being jointly carried out by police of both the states at Ramgurha in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

The face-off between the security personnel and the outlaws lasted for about an hour. The injured constables were shifted for treatment to the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam by helicopter, the police official added.

Police have recovered four AK-47 rifles from the scene of the encounter, where a Maoist den was also found. The DGP said combing operation was still continuing as there was information that there were some more Maoists roaming in the region.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Long overdue
    The govt's objective to make air travel more accessible, is welcome

    The feel good factor is bound to percolate down the line to the ‘aam admi’ looking for ‘achche din’, in case the regional air connectivity sch

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sachin Shridhar

Building the nation, babu-style

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has promised that the India-Pakistan ...

Zehra Naqvi

Of absolute truth & relative perception

Is there such a thing as absolute truth? Look around ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter