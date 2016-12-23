2016 topsy-turvy for stocks, IT, pharma scrips fare poor

As 2016 nears its end, stock market investors are praying for a breather from the onslaught of global and domestic events that send the global bourses on topsy-turvy ride during the year. Will 2017 be any different? Investors have their fingers crossed. It has been a year of selective and stock-specific returns. While automobile and metal stocks had a great year, IT and pharma stocks tanked. For key indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, year-to-date (YTD) returns were flat. The benchmark index, Sensex, has given a negative return of 0.52 per cent, while Nifty 50’s return is 0.41 per cent.



On the other hand, BSE mid-cap index has given a positive return of 5.97 per cent; BSE small-cap index’s return is 0.29 per cent, showing turbulence in the broader market as well during the year. However, individual stocks performance returns have been quite diverse and different from benchmark indices, with 24 of the Nifty stocks return being negative, from minus 49.2 per cent for Idea Cellular to minus 0.97 per cent for Bank of Baroda.



Besides Idea Cellular, other Nifty stocks that have done badly during the year are BHEL (-29.32 per cent), Sun Pharma (-24.66 per cent), Aurobindo Pharma (-24.54 per cent), Bharti Infratel (-21.33 per cent), Lupin (-20.6 per cent), Wipro (-16.89 per cent), Cipla (-14.12 per cent), Coal India (-12.53 per cent), Bharti Airtel (-11.4 per cent) and Infosys (-9.38 per cent).



Among positive returns by Nifty 50, Hindalco topped with 98.82 per cent. Newly inducted constituent Tata Motors DVR was at the bottom at 0.17 per cent. Top performers in terms of positive returns for Nifty 50 besides Hindalco were Tata Steel (57.15 per cent), Yes Bank (55.42 per cent), BPCL (37 per cent), Power Grid Corporation (29.96 per cent), ONGC (24.64 per cent), Eicher Motors (22.65 per cent), Tata Motors (16.57 per cent), GAIL (16.34 per cent), NTPC (13.25 per cent) and Ultra Tech Cement (13.04 per cent).



Among Sensex’s 30 stocks, 14 have given negative returns, ranging from 24.68 per cent for Sun Pharma to 1.57 per cent for Asian Paints.



Siddharth Sedani, vice-president, advisory, Anand Rathi Stock Brokers, said, “In 2016, we saw selective stock-specific rally in the market, with 24 Nifty stocks losing but there were losers too dominated by IT and pharma stocks. IT stocks were down as they were showing negative revenue growth quarter after quarter while pharma stocks were down due to the US FDA scrutiny in individual plants of the Indian pharma companies.”



It was a market that rewarded stock pickers, even select mid-cap and small-cap stocks rallied.”



“Market would see selective stocks performance even in 2017 as demonetisation would impact quarterly results but the bigger event would be the Union Budget and the US president elect taking over in January which will definitely play out in the markets,” he added.



The market showed resilience despite foreign portfolio investors’ view on India changing through the year with first two months of January and February seeing foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) exiting Indian equity markets while they came back with record inflows in March post the Union Budget presentation and then again post Brexit in July to September period. But last three months of October to December so far has seen FPIs exit equities.



Inflows from mutual funds in the equity market have helped benchmark indices recover from declines triggered by FPIs exits as and when they happened during the year.



This year so far mutual funds have seen inflows in equity funds of Rs 40,706 crore as per data provided by Association of Mutual Funds in India till November, as compared to FPIs investing net Rs 25,573 crore year to date in equities as per latest NSDL data.



