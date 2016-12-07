2016 a flop year for Big B as his stocks fare poor

This year seems to be a forgettable one for Amitabh Bachchan as far as performance of his stock portfolio is concerned. The legendary actor’s top three holdings worth Rs 15.92 crore at the beginning of 2016 are down by Rs 7.15 crore, or 44.91 per cent, as the year is drawing to end (as on December 5 to be specific).



His portfolio includes holdings in Just Dial, Nitin Fire Protection, Neuland Laboratories, Ujaas Energy, Fineotex Chemicals and Stampede Capital. Four out of six companies in which Bachchan holds shares are down year-to-date (YTD). They are Just Dial (down 54.88 per cent), Nitin Fire Protection (down 37.82 per cent), Stampede Capital (down 41.60 per cent) and Fineotex Chemical (down 16.75 per cent). Market value of Bachchan’s 62,794 shares in Just Dial was Rs 5.28 crore as on December 31, 2015. The same has come down by Rs 2.89 crore to Rs 2.39 crore as the stock of the internet search engine has fallen 54.88 per cent YTD.



Yet, he has made money on his pre-listing investment in Just Dial of Rs 0.06 crore as the value of his partial exit is Rs 7.22 crore.



In Nitin Fire Protection, Bachchan’s holdings of 15 lakh shares were worth Rs 6.68 crore at the beginning of the year. Their value has come down by Rs 2.53 crore to Rs 4.15 crore now.



His 8,47,500 shares of Stampede Capital worth Rs 3.96 crore were down by Rs 1.73 crore to Rs 2.23 crore. But Stampede Capital is one of his better investments as an investment of Rs 5.92 crore has fetched him Rs 24.34 crore in partial exit.



The actor has been reducing his stake in Fineotex Chemicals from 5.25 per cent, or 58,97,445 shares, held on September 30, 2015, to 4.65 per cent stake or 52,19,708 shares as on March 31, 2016. He sold most of his shareholding in the company during the year, bringing his shareholding to less than one per cent as on September 30, as per Capitaline data. On July 12, Bachchan sold 6,02,703 shares of Fineotex Chemical at Rs 27.11 on NSE, as per an earlier report. He has made money in Fineotex as he invested Rs 2.95 crore while sold shares of some stake for Rs 14.49 crore.



Queries e-mailed to Bachchan for his reactions remained unanswered till the time of going to the press.



The stocks in his portfolio that have done well are Ujaas Energy (up 112.79 per cent YTD) and Neuland Laboratories (up 22.43 per cent YTD). But Bachchan is holding less than one per cent stake in Ujaas Energy as on September 30 after selling his holdings of 1.59 per cent partially during April-June 2014 period, as per stock exchange data. In Ujaas too, his investments made money with investment of Rs 3.87 crore fetching him sale value of Rs 7.76 crore.



In Neuland Laboratories, he held 1.20 per cent (92,030 shares) as on September 30, 2012, but sold partially in October-December 2012 period to bring his stake to below one per cent and as on September 30, 2016, his exact stake in the company could not be known, as it was less than one per cent. Bachchan’s investment of Rs 1.00 crore in this pharma company earned him sale value of Rs 2.59 crore.



While the benchmark index Sensex return is flat YTD for 2016 with index gaining just 0.89 per cent from its December 31, 2015 close at 26,117.54, the BSE mid-cap index has given a return of 10.20 per cent and the BSE small-cap index, to which five out of the six stocks of Bachchan’s portfolio belong to, has given a return of 2.34 per cent.



Barring Just Dial, which belongs to mid-cap stock category, all other stocks held by Bachchan belongs to the BSE small-cap category based on their small market capitalisation.



