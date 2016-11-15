200% penalty move comes under scrutiny

The move to impose 200 per cent penalty on undecl­ared income has come un­der scrutiny with tax experts claiming that it may require retrospective amendment to the Income Tax (IT) Act.



Unless proved that the cash deposited is not in sync with known sources of income, levying the steep penalty may come under question, as experts claimed that the present rule does not provide for it.



“The present law is failing, but the intention of law was to never let people off without paying the penalty, the government may go for retrospective amendment in IT Act and impose a penalty,” said Nangia & Co executive director Neha Malhotra.



After the government last week demonetised the high value Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia had said the bigger amount of cash, which does not match with the declared income in the income tax return, would attract tax and a penalty of 200 per cent of the tax payable.



“This (unexplained income) would be treated as the case of tax evasion and the tax amount plus a penalty of 200 per cent of the tax payable would be levied as per the section 270(A) of the IT Act,” Adhia had said.



This was further amplified by senior finance ministry officials on Monday saying that hefty penalty would be imposed even before annual income tax returns are filed to prevent black money being converted into white during the 50-day window for depositing the now-defunct high value notes.



“As the law stands today, the better view seems to be that unless there is difference between return income and assessed income, penalty can not be levied. But if it’s against the government’s intention, law can be amended and penalty be imposed,” said Dinesh Kanab­ar, CEO of Dhruva Advisors. “The law can be clarified befo­re the end of year,” he said.



The officials also hinted at scrutinising Jan Dhan accounts where deposits had swelled suddenly amidst reports that people had found a way out to put their money in these zero-balance accounts to skirt the restrictions on individuals with regards to cash deposits.



After withdrawing legal tender status to Rs 500 and Rs 1000, the government has allowed the banned notes to be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged for new legal tenders till December 30.



