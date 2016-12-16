2 more raids on Axis Bank branches put lender in jam

The third largest private lender Axis Bank continues to be in spotlight for all the wrong reasons. After taxmen discovered bank executives involved in opening shell accounts to launder black money post-demonetisation, two of its branches in upscale Connaught Place and Noida in the NCR have come under the scanner for depositing Rs 60 crore in 20 fake accounts.



With fresh raids on Thursday, as many as eight Axis Bank branches have now come under the tax department’s scanner. The bank has suspended 50 accounts and 24 employees so far after the suspic­ious activities surfaced. The numerous cases of alleged irregularities have put the bank in the firing line, prom­pting the finance ministry to seek a report from RBI.



A tax official said the accounts where deposits were made fraudulently are in the name of shell firms. “Invest­i­gation is on to trace the name of directors in these firms,” said an I-T official.



Speaking to reporters, af­t­er the raid at its Noida bran­ch, Axis retail banking head Rajiv Anand termed the I-T raid as a ‘visit’ undertaken on a tip-off by the bank itself. “It’s not that Axis Bank is un­d­er the scanner, but the pe­r­son conducting the tran­s­action with us is,” Anand said.



An IT team had earlier fo­u­nd that a Noida jeweller had sold Rs 600 crore gold bricks after demonetisation and has accounts in the sa­me branch of the bank. Tax department has not reve­aled the jeweller’s name as yet.



The latest ‘visit’ on the Axis Bank branch has come within a week of taxmen rai­ding its Chandni Chowk bra­nch finding around Rs 100 cr­ore in 40 shell accounts. The money had been deposited in now-defunct Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.



Sources said most raids are being conducted on the basis of alerts on suspicious tr­ansactions reports (STRs) that ba­nks are required to file with RBI on finding dubious activities.



Axis Bank on an average files 200-300 STRs every month with the banking regulator. But since the demonetisation drive began, it has filed about 1,500 STRs.



In the preliminary enquiry in the earlier cases, Axis Bank officials had been found to be in collusion with mon­ey-launderers facilitating deposits of banned notes. Taking action, the bank had suspended 19, including six from the Kashmere Gate branch in Delhi.



Amid the growing number of raids at Axis Bank bra­nches, recent reports have suggested that the breach of RBI guidelines may threaten Axis’s banking licence. The rumour was so strong that RBI had to come out with an official statement to quell it.



In another development, the IT depar­tment has seized Rs 10.80 crore cash, of which Rs 8.8 crore is in new notes, after searches on several lockers of a bank in Pune. The sea­rches were conducted at 15 lockers, belonging to one pe­r­son, in the Parvati area bra­nch of Bank of Maharas­h­tra on Wednesday, but seiz­u­r­es were made on Thursday.



Meanwhile, a vehicle carrying Rs 10 crore cash was intercepted in Mumbai on Thursday.



