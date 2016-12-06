2 killed, 15 injured as INS Betwa tips over

In yet another peace-time loss, the navy suffered a crushing blow when one of its frigates was substantially damaged as it tipped over at the Mumbai dockyard while returning to water after repairs at Mumbai’s dockyard. Two sailors were killed while 15 others were rescued from the mishap site.



The navy had lost a submarine in 2013 and a frigate in 2011 in accidents in Mumbai.



Guided missile frigate INS Betwa lay tipped over in Mumbai’s naval dockyard with a badly damaged foremast. A major rescue operation was launched for the two missing sailors who were later pronounced dead. The rescuers, however, managed to bail out 14 others. The navy termed it as “unpredictable and sad” incident. The 3850-ton ship slipped from dock blocks and tilted. The ship had come to the dockyard for underwater repairs as per the maintenance drill. It was being floated back from the dry dock when the accident occurred around 2 pm.



“This is a very big situation for the navy as this has never happened before... The incident occurred during undocking ...it is suspected that dock blocks mechanism failed,” said navy spokesperson Captain DK Sharma. There is no word from the navy yet on the chances of the frigate being resurrected though pictures showed that it was badly damaged.



It is a freak incident but if the warship is written off, it will be a significant loss. INS Betwa is Brahmaputra Class frigate fitted with Uran anti-ship missiles, Barak 1 surface-to-air missiles and torpedoes. Indigenously built at Kolkata’s Garden Reach shipyard, INS Betwa, which is an improvement of Godavari class frigate, was commissioned in 2004. The navy operated INS Beas and INS Brahmputra of the same class.



Navy had suffered a string of accidents till two years ago; one such mishap involving submarine Sindhuratna led to resignation of then navy chief admiral DK Joshi in 2014. Two officers had died onboard INS Sindhuratna following a fire. Sindhuratna is back in service but Sindhurakshak was written off in explosions at Mumbai’s naval dockyard in August 2013.



Mumbai also saw sinking of an old frigate INS Vindhyagiri following a collision with a commercial ship. According to information furnished in Parliament, 11 major incidents were reported in 2014 alone. The number of incidents had come down in the last two years, but Monday’s accident came as a shocker for the navy. It came a day after the navy day was celebrated.



