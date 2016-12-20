2% I-T rebate for small businesses going digital

It is incentives bonanza for traders and consumers going digital. The government on Monday announced 2 per cent income tax rebate for small businesses with an annual turnover of up to Rs 2 crore for accepting payments digitally instead of cash.



The move is aimed at promoting digital transactions using credit cards, debit cards, e-wallets and internet banking, among others, to help make India a less cash society.



“It has been decided to reduce the existing rate of deemed profit of 8 per cent under Section 44AD of the Income-Tax Act to 6 per cent in respect of the amount of total turnover or gross receipts received through banking channel/digital means for the financial year 2016-17,” a statement from Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.



However, the existing rate of deemed profit of 8 per cent referred to in Section 44AD of the Income-Tax Act shall continue to apply with respect to total turnover or gross receipts received in cash.



The Central Board of Direct Taxes further said the legislative amendment in this regard will be carried out through the finance bill, 2017.



Separately, the Assam government has also announced 0.75 per cent additional incentive on digital payment for diesel and petrol on top of the one announced by the Centre, taking the total gain for consumers to 1.5 per cent.



The Centre has in the past few weeks announced a slew of rebates such as service charge waiver for train ticket bookings through IRCTC and concessions in online payments of insurance premium to LIC to boost digital transactions. “Such moves of the government shall push India towards being a less cash economy, rewarding those doing their business the right way and giving tax evaders a reason to move away from malpractices. Tax incentives infuse confidence in the honest taxpayers,” said Rakesh Nangia of Nangia & Co.



