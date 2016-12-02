LoginRegister
$1b FDI in food retail expected, France’s Auchan keen on India

By Prabhudatta Mishra, Subhash Narayan Dec 02 2016 , New Delhi

The government is expecting at least $1 billion foreign investment in food retail next year after the easing of restrictions on overseas investors. This is double the current FDI inflows to the sector.

France’s Auchan, one of the biggest retailers in the world, is keen to invest in India, food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal (in pic) told Financial Chronicle in an interview. The minister said she will discuss with the French again either this month or next month.

“There are commitments worth $ 1 billion from many retailers, who are interested to invest in India,” Badal said, adding that India would see the first store in 2017-18.

The cabinet on August 31 had allowed 100 per cent FDI under the automatic route for trading, including through e-commerce, for processed food products manufactured in India. The decision was a follow-up of what finance minister Arun Jaitley had announced during budget that the multi-brand retail sector would be opened to foreign companies by allowing them 100 per cent investment provided they sell food products made in India.

Badal also said there is potential for FDI in food processing sector to increase 3-4 times in the next few years from the current level of $500 million per year.

There are several companies, which have expressed their willingness to invest in India.

The minister will announce them in November next year during the World Food India expo. The government is pl­a­nning to make it a big event with signing of MoUs with investors, she said. India's food processing sector is estimated at Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

On relaxation sought by retailers to keep non-food it­e­ms also in food retail operations with FDI, she said her ministry is open to any percentage of easing and hopes that it materialises before the exhibition.

She has written to the prime minister saying whatever amount the foreign investors in multibrand food retail invest in creating farm gate infra, they may be allowed to sell non-food items equivalent to some percentage of that investment.

