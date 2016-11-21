16 of 22 PSBs skip dividend in FY16 on rising NPAs

An overwhelming majority of the beleaguered PSU banks bearing the brunt of rising NPAs failed to pay any dividend in 2015-16. As many as 16 of the 22, including PNB, BoB and Canara Bank, skipped paying dividend in 2015-16, leading to three-fold decline in government receipts to Rs 1,444.6 crore.



Only six state-owned banks, including SBI, declared dividend, though at a lower rate, for the financial year ended March 2016. Index bellwether SBI thus proved to be the biggest disappointment. Under the existing guidelines, profit making banks have to pay a minimum dividend of 20 per cent of their equity or 20 per cent of their post tax profit, whichever is higher.



As such, the government, which is the majority shareholder in all the public sector banks (PSBs), witnessed a staggering 67 per cent decline in dividend receipts from PSU banks at Rs 1,444.6 crore as against Rs 4,336.22 crore in the previous fiscal.



According to Finance Ministry data, the highest dividend was paid by SBI to the government at Rs 1,214.6 crore during 2015-16, 22 per cent lower than the previous fiscal. As regards Union Bank of India, the dividend payout was one-third of the previous fiscal at Rs 85 crore. For Oriental Bank of Commerce, it was one-fifth compared to the previous financial year at Rs 12.4 crore despite increase in government holding due to capital infusion.



Those which skipped dividend payments included Allahabad Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank, Dena Bank and Syndicate Bank.



Balance sheet of most of the banks were under stress due to a massive clean-up exercise. Due to heavy provisioning for bad loans, many banks posted losses during the last quarter of the previous fiscal. This was part of ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan’s incessant drive to reveal the truth about the emasculation of the Indian banking system, which has been saddled with bad loans for sometime. Gross NPAs of the PSBs had surged from 5.43 per cent (Rs 2.67 lakh crore) in 2014-15 to 9.32 per cent (Rs 4.76 lakh crore) in 2015-16 of the total advances.



Banks have been given time till March 2017 to clean up their balance sheet, instead of hiding camels and elephants under the carpet. This huge provisioning exercise led to a lot of shock and pain for the actual reality of the crisis was finally outed. However, easy credit lines dried up and as a corollary the investment pipeline also got jammed.



