14 Indian defence firms issued DIPP licences

The defence ministry has moved swiftly on its plans to encourage private sector to manufacture ammunition for the armed forces. The move is aimed at ending over dependence on state-run factories, which have often struggled to meet requirements and deadlines. The defence ministry informed the Parliament last week that 14 Indian private companies have been issued licences by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) to manufacture ammunition.



This would ensure a much larger role for the private sector to address issues connected to ammunition shortages. These licenses have been issued for a range of ammunition. L&T, which is one of the major private defence firms in the country, will manufacture, design and develop weapon launchers and launch systems for land, ship and airborne platforms.



The company has also got the licence for assembly and testing of mortars, field guns, air defence guns, anti-tank weapon systems, missiles, rockets, mines and torpedoes.



Kinetic Kalyani Strategic System has got the licence for ammunition and fuse setting devices, bombs, torpedoes, rockets, mines, missiles, depth charges and armoured or protective equipment.



The 14 private companies, which have got licences, include medium calibre ammunition manufacturing.



Shah Arms Industries of Madhya Pradesh will make medium calibre ammunition for 14.5-mm to 40-mm and high calibres ammunition from 73-mm to 125-mm and above.



Along with the licences, the companies hope to get adequate orders from the armed forces. The army has already begun the process of procuring ammunition from private entities, thus ending the single source OFB route.



The officials said that apart from delays in supply from OFB, quality was another issue, which had plagued acquisition. With the entry of the private sector, the competition will ensure that the quality issues are mitigated.



Routing ammunition through private sector is one of the many initiatives that are being put into place to streamline the systems that have come in the way of modernisation of armed forces.



The defence ministry also informed the Parliament that 108 contracts valued at Rs 11,2736.81 crore were signed in the last two years. These are for an entire range of military hardware from ships, missiles, rockets and simulators to aircraft, helicopters, radars and missiles.



The defence ministry has also given “acceptance of necessity (AoN),” a key step in the long acquisition process, for 114 cases valued at Rs 22,5022 crore.



This approval will end army’s artillery draught as it includes permission for 155 mm gun systems. Other AoNs are for helicopters and warships.



The government’s decision to allow 100 per cent FDI has also resulted in new tieups between Indian and foreign companies.



The Parliament was told that 36 FDI proposals have been granted approvals till now. The maximum approvals have been given for Karnataka (12) followed by Maharashtra (9).



Five proposals were approved for FDI tie-up in New Delhi and once each in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.



