10 NBFCs surrender registration certificate

By PTI Feb 06 2017 , New Delhi

Reserve Bank today said 10 Non Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), including Supreme Securities and Island Leasing, have surrendered their registration certificate.

The central bank also said it has cancelled the certificate of registration of nine NBFCs.

"(Ten) NBFCs have surrendered the Certificate of Registration granted to them by the Reserve Bank of India...(and) has therefore cancelled their Certificate of Registration," it said in a statement.

The other NBFCs, which surrendered their registration certificate, are Pinnacle Trades and Investments, Kalyani Mfg and Leasing, Sahyog Credits, M CT M Global Investments, Sree Sankari Benefit Funds, Wham Investments, M K W Finance and Shasun Leasing and Finance.

In a separate statement, RBI said it has also cancelled the registration of The Instalment Supply, Sunshine Finlink, Link Benefit Fund, Mani and Money, Hanumangarh Finvest, Vijaya Finance, Westend Management Technologies, HNM Leasing and Finance and Paras Hire Purchase Company.

Now, all these 19 NBFCs cannot transact the business of a Non-Banking Financial Institution, the RBI added.

