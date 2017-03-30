‘SC has changed the law so we will abide by it’

In a major blow to the auto-makers, the Supreme Court on Wednesday banned the sale of Bharat Stage (BS)-III vehicles in the country from April 1. The court observed that environment concerns were much bigger than commercial losses. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), the trade body representing top vehicle manufacturers in the country, estimates the court order could leave inventory of about Rs 15,000-20,000 crore unsold. Its director general Vishnu Mathur spoke to Nirbhay Kumar on the impact of the court order and the way out for automakers.



What impact do you see of the Supreme Court order on BS-III vehicles?



The biggest impact would be that companies would not be able to sell their inventory of BS-III vehicles in the domestic market. There are 2-3 days for companies to sell these vehicles. The vehicles that will be sold in these days will be registered also but companies will have to look for options as to how they can deal with their unsold stock.



What are the options before the auto companies to deal with this unsold stock?



Individual companies would have to see what they could do with their stocks. They will have to take a call. One of the options is that these vehicles could be diverted to the export market. The other option is to upgrade these vehicles to BS-IV but that would not be easy. In case of passenger cars, companies have upgraded the cars to higher emission level but it may not be commercially viable for all categories of vehicles. There are BS-III vehicles with dealers but they cannot change the components to upgrade the vehicle to higher emission norms. There are many options available which each company will have to decide. What could be done with cars may not be possible with commercial vehicles. Different companies are using different designs and technologies so they will have to see what is feasible for each of them.



Have you estimated the loss to the automotive industry on account of unsold inventory?



We had done a broad estimation of the value of these BS-III vehicles because every vehicle does not cost the same. The value had been pegged at about Rs 15,000-20,000 crore. But this is not a formal estimate that we have given to anybody in court. It's a ballpark estimation.



Does it include all kinds of vehicles -- two-wheelers, commercial vehicles and passenger cars?



Yes, it includes all kinds of vehicles. Since most of the



passenger cars have already been converted. This is largely



two-wheelers, three-wheelers and commercial vehicles.



The court today said that the auto industry knew of the notification on BS-III but they chose to do nothing.



Actually, a lot of confusion has been created. It might have some influence on the court also. The notification is absolutely clear and there is no ambiguity. It is not the first time we are moving to a higher level of emission norms. We have been moving to progressively higher norms since 2000. When we shifted to BS-IV, the notification clearly said that it will be on manufacturing of vehicles. On previous occasions we got the opportunity to sell our old stocks. We were able to sell them without any restriction. The government has very strongly said in court that we don’t want to stop registration of old vehicles. So, based on everything, the industry was totally compliant as far as the law is concerned. Now, the Supreme Court has changed the law so we will abide by it.



