For ‘protection of babus’, govt set to weaken anti-graft bill

Among the legislations pending for consideration before both houses of Parliament is the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013 which aims to improve the anti-graft law of 1988.



Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday claimed that the amendments in the anti-corruption law will help in decision making as honest bureaucrats will be protected, but there are voices of protest from the civil society which say that the government is bringing a relaxed legislation.



At an event in Mumbai last week, Jaitley had said that the erroneous commercial decision of a public servant cannot always be seen as corrupt. He said that the distinction between an erroneous decision and a corruption decision is very thin in the 1988 law and therefore needs to be restructured.



The Prevention of Corrution (Amendment) Bill 2013 was introduced by the UPA government, but it was referred to the select committee, which submitted its recommendations last year. The government has accepted most of these recommendations.



The finance minister said that public servants and those taking commercial decisions would be empowered without the fear of consequences in taking honest commercial decisions.



It was felt that the series of scams under the UPA government and the anti-corruption legislation had led to a policy logjam as the bureaucrats feared taking decisions.



Jaitley said, the bureaucrats will be protected as the amendments will make it mandatory for investigating agencies to seek prior approval from the government before probing officers. The government has sought protection of honest officials to ensure good governance.



Under the proposed amendments, the select committee has recommended speedy trials of corruption cases within the prescribed two years without any extension of time. It also impresses upon the investigation agencies to ensure that investigation and filing of chargesheets of offences committed under the principal act (previous act) are also completed within a reasonable time-frame so that public servants are not harassed by prolonging the investigation of cases.



The proposed bill also looks into corporate corruption. Liability of a commercial organisation has been increased to make its head guilty of offence of corruption.



The bill has also replaced the definition of criminal misconduct. According to the new proposal, tt will not be on the investigating agency to prove the intention to acquire assets disproportionate to income.



In the amended bill, a provision has also been included to mandate the central government to prescribe guidelines about procedures that commercial organisations must put in place to prevent bribing public servants.



The government is pushing the legislation as a key reforms bill towards ease of business and removing fear from bureaucracy about witch-hunting.



