‘Mergers would be the least desirable option’

The government’s proposal to push consolidation in the



petroleum sector through merger of oil PSUs has sparked a



national debate about practicability of the exercise and its consequent benefits. However, it is still not clear what model the government has in mind. Former ONGC chairman



R.S. Sharma, who is currently heading Ficci’s hydrocarbon committee, says the idea of merging oil PSUs is not workable given the risk of cultural and HR issues playing a spoiler as happened in the case of Indian Airlines and Air India merger. In an interview to Noor Mohammad, Sharma forcefully argues for ONGC-HPCL merger, which he says, would benefit the PSUs concened and the government. Excerpts:



The government has proposed merger of oil PSUs to create a behemoth. Is the idea workable?



I am sure this is not a casual statement as it comes as part of finance minister’s annual budget. I have analysed each and every word of the FM. The government wants to create an integrated oil major to compete with best of international players.



There has been a lot of speculation whether one entity will be created through mergers. I think that model will be neither in the interest of the company nor of the industry. Merger is the last option. The merger option has already been evaluated in detail during UPA-I when Mani Shankar Aiyar was petroleum minister. He gave the concept of ‘synergy in energy’.



Aiyar wanted to create a merged entity of oil PSUs and he constituted the Krishnamurthy committee. The committee interacted with these PSUs, other stakeholders and the ministry officials and made recommendations against merger. The main issue that they mentioned and rightly so are large cultural and HR issues. So, merging these PSUs would be the least desirable option.



How does one move forward on the merger issue?



Under the model that is being talked about, of ONGC taking over the government’s 51 stake in HPCL, ONGC will become HPCL’s holding company. This model is already working quite successfully in case of ONGC, OVL and MRPL. I was chairman of ONGC and I used to be non-executive chairman of OVL and MRPL. Each company has a separate board.



At the end of the year, balance sheets of all group companies get consolidated. Being in the same group, there was never any conflict between ONGC, OVL and MRPL.



How will ONGC and HPCL benefit from the proposed merger?



If HPCL comes under ONGC, ONGC would become an integrated company across the entire energy value chain — upstream, downstream, marketing, retailing and petrochemicals. So ONGC becomes shoulder to shoulder in competition with international oil majors.



There will be no conflict as HPCL will continue to function as an independent company. The only difference is that government’s shareholding will get transferred to ONGC. HPCL will also be able to leverage ONGC’s balance sheets to raise finances for expansion plans.



How will it help in government’s disinvestment effort?



For the government, there will be a cool disinvestment realisation – in excess of Rs 30,000 crore. Today the market cap of HPCL is Rs 58,000 crore. Whenever such deals are announced, acquisition always happens at a premium.



