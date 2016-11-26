‘India’s water cannot go waste in Pakistan’

Sending a strong message to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the farmers of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir will get every drop of the rivers flowing into Pakistan.



Modi, who was in Bhatinda to address a public rally, invoked the Indus Water Treaty to say that the waters of Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers rightfully belong to India and will be stopped to be fully utilised by the farmers of India. He said the water of these three rivers is not being utilised fully by India and is flowing into the sea through Pakistan. “Now every drop of this water will be stopped and I will give that to the farmers of Punjab and J&K,” he said lambasting the previous governments for ignoring the water problems. “The past governments in Delhi slept over it. Our farmers kept crying and the water kept going to Pakistan. We will fight for the rights of our farmers,” he said referring to a task force set up by the government to review the Indus Water Treaty. The PM’s strong words on the sharing of water come at a time when Pakistan has been crying foul about India’s commitment to the treaty.



Earlier this month, Pakistan had raised the issue at the UN security council meet on water, peace and security. Speaking at the forum, Pakistan’s ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi had said that water cannot be used as an instrument of coercion or war. “The international community must assume a responsibility to develop, nurture and protect normative frameworks, at multilateral and bilateral levels, to ensure that states remain willing to resolve water issues cooperatively,” she had said.



India had also taken a strong objection to the World Bank ruling in favour of Pakistan earlier this month upholding its objections to the Kishenganga and Ratle dam and hydropower projects. Pakistan had appealed to Court of Artibration claiming India had violated the Indus Water Treaty. India claimed that workability of the treaty had come under doubt following World Bank’s illegal order. After the Uri attack, India had considered punishing Pakistan by reviewing the Indus Water Treaty of 1960. “Water and blood cannot flow simultaneously,” Modi had said.



Under the treaty signed on September 19, 1960, water of three western rivers Indus, Chenab and Jhelum can be utilised by Pakistan, while eastern the rivers — Sutlej, Beas and Ravi — are exclusively for India. India, however, can build hydro-electric projects on the western rivers without obstructing the flow of water through large storages.



The critics of the treaty say that it unduly favours Pakistan which uses 80 per cent of the water, while India gets a meagre 20 per cent. The disputes between the two countries can be approached at three levels —though the permanent Indus commission, neutral experts and the court of arbitration at The Hague.



Invoking the treaty while in Bhatinda, the PM reiterated that the people of Pakistan should take their leaders to task and compete with India for eradicating poverty and other social and economic problems. “I want to tell them that 125 crore Indians shed tears whenever a single kid is killed in Peshawar. Pakistani people should advise their government to fight against black money and corruption instead of fighting a proxy war against India,” Modi said.



The PM’s latest attacks comes ahead of senior Pakistani functionary Sartaj Aziz’s visit to India next month for the Heart of Asia conference on Afghanistan. With the Pakistani military leadership indulging in sabre rattling, there has been no let up in hostilities between the two sides since the Uri attack. Pakistan army chief general Raheel Sharif, who retires later this month, led the verbal offensive saying, “India will remember for generations if Pakistan launches surgical strikes.”



Addressing the National Assembly on the LoC situation, Aziz on Friday said that any dialogue between India and Pakistan can only be held over Kashmir. The two sides have not budged from their stated positions on the resumption of dialogue. India has ruled out any talks till support to terrorism by Pakistan doesn’t end.



Terror and talks cannot go along together is New Delhi’s position. The continues border firing has led to casualties on both sides. India had forced Pakistan army’s DGMO to establish contact on hotline over the killings on its side of the border.



