‘I’ve a feeling we’re over frightened of DeMo’

Commerce and industry minister with independent charge Nirmala Sitharaman reckons that the deleterious impact of demonetisation is overplayed.



Talking to Financial Chronicle, she said, “I have a feeling we are over frightened. Of course, its negative impact will be visible in third quarter numbers, but the exports picture is contrarian, with the numbers being quite stable. The pick up in economic activity post December 25 has been good and the fourth quarter will reverse things. We are back on a high growth trajectory.”



Empirical evidence seems to suggest that between November 10 and December 25, job losses were as high as 35 per cent, which is humongous. Sitharaman now wants to build on the DeMo gains, a currency swap which appears to have flushed the system inside out. She is looking at a Foreign Trade Policy Review for the first time since 2015. She averred, “It needs a shake up, a serious recast, for there is too much sameness about it. Global demand unfortunately hasn’t perked up and we need to pump prime exports. I have just returned from Davos. They were astonished that India attempted something as gargantuan as a note ban. The global preference for India stood out as China is shifting its export priority to domestic consumption after years of gangbuster growth. Agreed China has more money, but equally it is saddled with excess capacity. The interest in India is peaking, our Invest India Pavilion was buzzing, but at the same time, there is impatience about ease of doing business here. I can tell you that there is a great amount of foreign direct investment interest in defence, telecom, mobile manufacturing, services — both in hospitality and heathcare — and of course drugs and pharmaceuticals. These are the areas, which require a push and our policy environment has to be commensurate with some of these demands, as long as they are feasible and doable.”



So, what exactly is the gover­nment working on to fructify some of these plans? For sta­r­ters, it wants to build a ma­n­ufacturing eco system alo­ng the planned Delhi-Jai­p­ur-Mumbai or Bangalore-Mu­­m­bai industrial corrid­ors. Aligning industrial pa­­r­­ks and mega clusters with the­se corridors is a preference.



She said, “Most of these clusters have to be set up on unproductive land, so land acquisition issues will not act as impediments. These mega clusters planned duri­ng Kamal Nath’s time in 2007-08 are yet to be operati­onalised, though there is terrific demand from states like Haryana that have co­me forward with proposals. Ele­v­en such clusters are on the anvil under the national investment manufacturing zo­ne, with one of the deterre­n­ts of Rs 100 crore per cluster to be substantively raised.



“The Modi government’s plan is dovetailing these clu­sters multi-modally so that it is aligned not just with the corridors but is significantly upgraded with indigenous industry being given a booster shot. It could be leather in Nellore or brass in Moradabad or blue pottery handicrafts in Khurja and Jaipur or gem and jewellery in Su­rat or carpets from Mirzapur and Bhadoi.”



That is why the governm­e­nt is toying with the idea of coastal economic zones that fit into this theme. So, inste­ad of bringing back SEZs, that saw land being lumber­ed up needlessly wit­h­out any economic activity, she add­ed, “Don’t demarc­a­te a place only for export, look at it hol­i­stically and earmark it for import as well. We can’t aff­o­rd to follow the Chinese mo­del, we need to build our own manufacturing competencies, but do it with value adds. The activity should be seamless and ceaseless.”



In parallel, the commer­ce and industry ministry is pitching aggressively for tax concessions for startups, a language and idiom that has shown resilience in India ov­er the last 3 years with many first-generation entreprene­urs achieving scale and size. The minister has argued str­o­n­gly for tax rebates up to 5 years for angel investors and venture capitalists funds.



“It is crucial that they get this window of opportunity over a protracted period of time, for on average a 3-year cycle is required for the business to stabilise. Given that SMEs have got it in the neck duri­ng demonetisation, we want CASA funds (CASA ratio sta­nds for current and savings account ratio. CASA ratio of a bank is the ratio of deposits in current and saving acco­u­nts to total deposits. These are the lowest cost of funds) to be made available to them. Banks need to look at credit availability for this vital backbone of the export economy and this has to go beyond the usual subventions and treatment formula. SMEs sadly work primarily on unsecured loans and we want banks to encourage credit off take for them.”



To jumpstart a revival in exports, given that source markets are still struggling, India has to think beyond interest subventions. Sitharaman agreed with a caveat, “It helped exporters survive the downturns, but we have to revive and reinvent oursel­v­es. For instance logistics cost has to be cut drastically and this includes freight and po­w­er cost as well. More than that, the effective mov­e­­ment of goods in a seamless mann­er is vital and GST will unb­u­rden us greatly, but we have to digitise rapidly, the numb­er of days spent of paperwo­rk has to be lowered in terms of ease of doing business.”



Is she a votary for a depreciating rupee to make Indian exports more competitive? The buzz late last year was that a section of the government was considering it, but it was denied subsequently.



Sitharaman faced the pr­o­bing question with cando­ur, “A paper was prepared for the cabinet where various id­­eas and schemes were mo­o­ted to leapfrog exports. It included reducing logistics cost, reviving SEZs or turni­ng them into coastal econ­omic zones if they were close to the coast and also fl­o­ated the idea of an excha­nge rate fluctuating rupee. But this was a probe, I don’t want to take a position on this matter, the global demand situation isn’t changing, the dollar is strengthening and we are always considering various options. That is how one probably heard of a softer rupee. Our government is consensual and till we have clarity from various stakeholders, we don’t take such decisions in a hurry.”



