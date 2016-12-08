‘High command’ system unethical, says Mistry

After Ratan Tata reached out directly to shareholders of Tata companies explaining his side of the story, Cyrus Mistry who has set up a website called cyrusforgovernance.com (pictured on right) sent out his representation to shareholders of TCS, which goes in for an EGM to oust him. Blasting Ratan Tata, ousted chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry on Thursday said conferment of all decision-making power in one man or a "high command" is unethical, improper and a breach of trust.



Mistry, in his representation to shareholders contesting his removal as the director of Tata Consultancy Services, said the future of the Tata Group lies in how the trustees govern the Tata Trusts. "Trustees are required to discharge their fiduciary duties by applying their minds to matters before them, questioning, testing, debating, checking and balancing. The conferment of all decision making power in one man or a high command among them is unethical, improper and a breach of trust," he said.



He further said: "It is critical that serious decisions of severe magnitude and consequence are not taken whimsically, without much thought, or for unstated collateral objectives. It is necessary to have a strong method of checks and balances in the trustees' decisions, particularly if decisions they take could indirectly give them personal benefits."



He also alleged that Ratan Tata and former vice-chairman of Tata Sons NA Soonawala dictated the trustee-nominated directors as to how Tata Sons should conduct itself.



"They interpreted the articles of association to mean that they could call for information and seek discussions on any subject they considered material. In the view of these trustees, the board of Tata Sons was answerable to them and through the trustee-nominated directors, they could not only call for such information but also dictate what decisions must be taken by Tata Sons," he said.



Mistry added that he "did not join the Tata Group to craft a personal image for myself", but was determined to make the "Tata Group stronger and resilient to endure future challenges".



On November 10, Tata Sons removed Mistry as chairman of India's largest software services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Tata Sons holds a 73.26 per cent stake in TCS.



Meanwhile, showing that they aren't relenting, Tata Teleservices, the unlisted Tata Group firm, has called a shareholders' meeting on December 14 to consider holding company Tata Sons' proposal to oust Cyrus Mistry as director.



"Notice is hereby given that an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the members of Tata Teleservices on requisition of Tata Sons, which holds 36.17 per cent of the paid up equity share capital of the company, will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 11 AM...," Tata Teleservices (TTL) said.



The meeting will be held to remove Mistry as Director, it added. "Resolved that pursuant to Section 169 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, Mr Cyrus P Mistry...Be and is hereby removed from the office of director of the company with effect from date of this meeting," the notice said. Mistry was sacked as chairman of Tata Sons on October 24 and was replaced by Ratan Tata, from whom he had taken over the reins of the over $100 billion salt-to-software conglomerate four years ago.



Since then, Tata Sons — the holding company of the $103 billion salt-to-software conglomerate — has sought to remove Cyrus from its group operating companies.



Following a special resolution moved by Tata Sons to remove Mistry as director, TCS has called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on December 13, followed by Indian Hotels Co on December 20, Tata Steel on December 21, Tata Motors on December 22, Tata Chemicals on December 23 and Tata Power on December 26.



Since then there has been a continuing war of words between Mistry and the Tatas, even as the latter now seek his removal as director of other group companies.



The Ratan Tata camp has alleged that Mistry mishandled dealing with TTSL's Japanese partner NTT Docomo, which led to the matter reach an international arbitration tribunal in London with an adverse verdict.



The Tata Group is now entangled in a legal tussle with NTT Docomo. Mistry, however, has denied allegation levelled by the Tata camp.



In its explanatory statement, TTSL said that the requisitionist (Tata Sons) has said that Mistry, subsequent to his replacement as executive chairman of Tata Sons, has made certain unsubstantiated allegations, which cast aspersions not only on Tata Sons and its board of directors but also on the Tata Group as a whole, of which TTSL is an integral part.



"The communication which was marked as confidential was made public. Mistry's conduct has caused enormous harm to Tata Group, TTSL and its stakeholders, including employees and shareholders.”



