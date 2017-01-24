‘Focus Should Be To Keep Cost Of Capital Low’

A look at the mix of earnings of Nifty constituents indicates that India’s budget has only a limited direct impact, but has a larger indirect impact through cost of capital and INR/USD rate. A large part of Nifty earnings (50 per cent to 60 per cent) are directly driven by factors that the Indian government has little control over, like commodity prices and global growth. The big delta in earnings in FY18 is likely to come from stocks which are globally linked, like Tata Motors, ONGC, Tata Steel and Coal India and from corporate banks.



The budget will have little impact on either of these buckets of earnings in a material way. A cut in corporate tax beginning FY18 could be the only way the budget can impact earnings across the board. But, we remain a bit skeptical of that happening. However, the budget can boost domestic demand a tad without impacting the cost of capital in a deleterious way.



India is still recovering from the effects of demonetisations – which, we believe, will have a 100bps negative impact on real GDP growth in FY17. There are likely to be other dislocational events that can dampen growth in FY18 including the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax or GST, Real Estate Regulatory Act (RERA) and further anti-black money measures like curbing ‘benami’ properties. These could adversely impact the informal, rural and MSME sectors in a significant way.



Therefore, a mild and targeted stimulus is in order, especially which is focused on housing and the construction sector which has higher labour intensity. This may be one-time in nature as the government is also likely to receive one-off revenues in FY18 in the form of voluntary income declaration scheme (Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana) and also some capital which is going to be interest-free for three years. The extra spending is unlikely to exert pressure on net borrowing of the government.



While many of the populist parts of the budget have likely been announced ahead of time in the New Year’s eve address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further steps to support the MSME and real estate sectors could help alleviate pain that these will likely to go through over the next 12-24 months.



Continued focus on macro-economic stability is vital: We believe finance minister Arun Jaitley should not fritter away the hard won macro-economic stability – low inflation, low current account deficit or CAD and lower trending fiscal deficit – by running up a large fiscal deficit in FY18 (over 3.5 per cent of GDP) to squeeze out some extra growth. Any attempt to cast aside fiscal rectitude to get some additional growth could be potentially destabilising to the equity market, especially in the context of a rising US dollar and increasing 10-year yield in the US. Macro stability is very critical for the rupee, especially in current times when currencies of emerging markets are coming under pressure because of a stronger USD. Any loss of confidence of foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in the rupee could be damaging to Indian equities and increase the cost of capital for Indian companies.



Index performance in 2016 has disappointed on earnings growth and recent FPI outflow: Over the past few years, earnings growth expectations at the index level have been dashed by low global commodity prices and poor asset quality. While there was expectation that FY17 earnings growth would pick up, that has been pushed back by revenue and earnings cuts coming through from domestic-focused companies like those in cement, automobile, consumer discretionary and financial services post demonetisation. It is in these sectors that the government can potentially stimulate demand.



If cost of capital is kept low, demand from the household sector will drive the economy: We believe the government should not go overboard on fiscal stimulus as some of the incremental revenues coming in FY18 are one-time in nature – like the Income Declaration Scheme (IDS) – while spending could be sticky. Keeping interest rates low through a controlled net borrowing figure and giving tax incentives to focus on creating fixed assets, like housing, should be key target areas.



Benefits of demonetisation and GST will be felt in FY19 and beyond: These will be in the form of a larger formal economy and a large tax base and possibly higher tax to GDP ratio. However, these are unlikely to be FY18 events. In fact, FY18 will be marked more by the short-term pain that some of these measures are expected to bring. Therefore, no meaningful tax concession is expected to be given by the government either to corporates or to individuals (this is against consensus views)



Beneficiaries from the budget: We believe keeping interest low helps a large number of sectors including automobile, cement, affordable housing, infrastructure and non-banking financial services companies. The ‘less cash’ focus of the government could ensure that banks have more CASA and their cost of funds are likely to be lower leading to lower lending rates.



Risks: There is talk of implementation of a Universal Basic Income (UBI) programme targeted at the poor. While this could help those who have been badly hit by demonetisation, we believe this should be a very targeted programme. A programme that addresses a large part of the population could go out of control in the years to come. We hope UBI is not implemented in the current budget and in budgets to come until the tax/GDP ratio moves up significantly.



(The writer is head of research, Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities)



