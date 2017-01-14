LoginRegister
‘Flop’ Akhilesh only focussed on looting UP: BJP

By ANI Jan 14 2017 , New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday dubbed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav a ‘flop’, adding that the conflict within the Samajwadi Party was only a strategy to deviate people’s attention from the former’s failures.

“He (Akhilesh) has been a total flop. They only focussed on loot in 4.5 years, and now they are focussing on fight. Their strategy is to avoid the issue of Akhilesh’s failures from being raised during the elections,” BJP leader Shrikant Sharma told ANI. Condemning the Samajwadi Party for doing nothing for the state, Sharma said the voters have been completely ignored by Akhilesh. “Amid the conflict within the Samajwadi Party, the voter does not stand anywhere.

Votes were asked for in 2012 based on issues such as, goondaism, electricity, water etc. Akhilesh Yadav didn’t work on any of the issues,” said Sharma. The reaction of the BJP comes in the backdrop of the conflict going on within the Samajwadi Party, with party splitting into two factions and each claiming the ownership of the party symbol ‘cycle.’

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday reserved its order on the issue surrounding the ownership of the Samajwadi Party symbol.

The hearing lasted for five and a half hours where the faction-led by Akhilesh and his father put forth their arguments asking the Commission to allot the party symbol to them. Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the meet, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Akhilesh, said, "Samajwadi party led by Akhilesh said that the symbol be allotted to them and on the other hand Mulayam's advocate affirmed that the symbol to be allotted to them. Around five and a half hours the discussions took place." Sibal further informed that the ECI will "soon" take a decision in this regard.

