‘Economy will not grow by over 7% in FY18’

The GDP numbers released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Tuesday surprised policymakers and economists who had predicted a sharp slowdown after demonetisation. The economy proved quite resilient to the cash crunch triggered by money recall. However, Pronab Sen, former chairman, National Statistical Commission, has a different take on this. He says the full impact of demonetisation has yet to unfold and it might reflect in the fourth quarter GDP data. In an interview to Noor Mohammad, Sen shares his views on the prospects of economic growth post-demonetisation. Excerpts:



What are your comments on CSO data on GDP growth released today?



It was along expected lines. The CSO has not given any projection for the fourth quarter. It appears that GDP estimate for full fiscal has been extrapolated from growth figures in last three quarters. The real story will come out in the fourth quarter.



Why there is so much divergence between IIP and GDP data?



The thing is that IIP, which is based on 2004-05, has become non-representative. So far as quarterly estimates are concerned, IIP is used for the unorganised sector while for the organised sector, Sebi data is used.



Do you think the CSO’s second estimate on the GDP captures the impact of demonetisation?



The data captures impact of demonetisation only up to November-December. Tax and government expenditure data are also for the period till December.



My sense is that you will not see much of demonetisation impact in the third quarter. First proper reflection of demonetisation will be seen in the fourth quarter.



Why do estimates of money recall on GDP by various agencies diverge so much?



Nobody knows how much impact demonetisation will have on GDP numbers. It is all guess estimates. Until hard data come, nobody will know.



What is your estimate on GDP growth for the next fiscal?



The economy will not grow by more than 7 per cent in 2017-18. One reason is that rural demand has been badly affected. Secondly, the monsoon is forecast to be sub-normal because of El Nino effect. If rural demand is not there, industrial growth will also be hit.



The global economy is doing a little better but it is not going strong, which means exports are not going to bounce back in a big way.



What impact do you see of Donald Trump’s policies on the Indian economy?



It is very difficult to tell at this stage how it is going to play out. But we will know it shortly.



