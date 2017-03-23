‘Anti-Romeo’ squads take over UP streets

“Anti-Romeo” squads of policemen fanned out across UP on the orders of CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, fulfilling BJP’s pre-poll pledge to check eve-teasing. But the campaign aimed at ensuring safety of women was reportedly marked by stray cases of harassment of innocent youths amid concerns that it could spawned moral policing. The squads have undertaken intensive checking drives in Lucknow, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Mirzapur and Rae Bareli. Five persons were detained in Pilibhit and some made to do sit-ups holding their ears.



