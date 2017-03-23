LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

‘Anti-Romeo’ squads take over UP streets

By PTI Mar 23 2017 , Lucknow

Tags: News
“Anti-Romeo” squads of policemen fanned out across UP on the orders of CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, fulfilling BJP’s pre-poll pledge to check eve-teasing. But the campaign aimed at ensuring safety of women was reportedly marked by stray cases of harassment of innocent youths amid concerns that it could spawned moral policing. The squads have undertaken intensive checking drives in Lucknow, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Mirzapur and Rae Bareli. Five persons were detained in Pilibhit and some made to do sit-ups holding their ears.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Project probity
    A clean up of economy is an exercise that must have the widest-possible spread

    The noose appears to be tightening further on those that continue to dabble in black money or have made attempts to keep the tap open for black econom

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Sandeep Bamzai

Cut & Thrust: A DANGEROUS NEW GREAT GAME

Push the enemy into an unreal world, one where he ...

Ananda Majumdar

Pitfalls of handing a walkover

Congress workers in Lucknow are said to be behind posters, ...

Zehra Naqvi

Creativity springs from being open to experimentation

When Albert Einstein published his first revolutionary paper on the ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter