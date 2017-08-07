Travel industry makes a killing on August weekend bookings

Travel package, airlines and train bookings have witnessed more than 50 per cent surge for August’s long weekends. Domestic destinations account for the largest chunk of such travels, while there are people who choose short-haul destinations in South Asia and West Asia. There are also those travelers who want to enjoy interesting events happening in different parts of world during the month.

2017 has 12 long weekends and the approaching Independence Day weekend is one of the longest of them. “A solid 9-day holiday at a stretch from August 12, 2017 to August 20, 2017, gives the perfect opportunity to the new-age traveller to take advantage of the mid-year break,” said Shravan Gupta, executive director, Leisure Business, FCM Travel Solutions. “At Flight Shop, we found it opportune to launch the Amazing August Sale (given the month has three long weekends) and have seen a whopping 52 per cent uptake in overall bookings vis-a-vis last year in airlines, hotel and tour package reservations,” he said.

Goomo, an omnichannel travel tech company has seen 30 per cent increase in domestic flight sales.

According to Aloke Bajpai, CEO and co-founder of ixigo.com, in comparison to the last few weekends, the company saw about a 40-45 per cent increase in bookings for the Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day long weekends.

Train bookings too have a seen a similar surge. “The average number of train tickets sold for long weekends this month as compared to those sold for a weekend in July, has seen a massive 65 per cent surge. Occasions like the Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day weekends have contributed 50 per cent each to this spike in train reservations.

While most travellers have planned their travel in advance, a last minute rush for the Ganesh Chaturthi weekend is imminent,” said Abhishek Rajan, vice president – Paytm.

People largely choose domestic destinations to cover during the weekends. Some favourite destinations include Goa, Rajasthan, Kerala, Ladakh, Coorg and Delhi.

The top three domestic holiday packages that have been booked at Goomo are for destinations like Kerala, Goa and Udaipur.

FCM Travel Solutions is also seeing a new trend of patriots across India heading to attend the special Independence Day parade at the Wagah Border and Amritsar.

“We have seen 10 to 15 per cent rise in domestic tour package bookings. We are offering 25 to 50 per cent offer on some of the domestic packages,’ Karan Anand, head, relationships, Cox and Kings, said.

People are also opting for experiential packages to make most of the weekends. “We see a 30-40 per cent surge in demand around the long weekends and the trend on zeroing in on a destination is shifting to ‘what can we do there?’ defining the ‘where do we go?’ than vice versa. Jungle retreats, a getaway to the hills, beach and backwater sojourns are popular and people do want to disconnect from the regular,” Narayana Menon, co-founder and CMO, Wandertrails said.

There are women travellers who are more inclined towards spa, health and wellness trips during this season. Getaway Goddess of Cox and Kings for women travellers has received good response to domestic destinations such as Coorg, Kanyakumari, Vyathiri and Munnar and international destinations like Bali, Mauritius, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

FCM Travel Solutions has seen demand for short-haul destinations such as Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau and Thailand, amplified by 41 per cent.

Ezeego.com has seen 32 per cent rise in booking for these short-haul destinations. Then there is a niche group of travelers who have chosen long-haul destinations to catch up with the interesting events like La Tomatino festival in Spain, Salzburg festival in Austria, Beer festival in Berlin and Notting Hill Carnival- all happening in August.

“The travelers opting for this are young couples with double income and no kid. We have seen 7 to 10 per cent growth for these packages,” said Anand.