Sensex, Nifty at new peak, all eyes shift to RBI move tomorrow

Pulling off records for the second day, the benchmark Sensex today closed at 32,575 and the Nifty 10,115 as investors wait for the outcome of the RBI policy meet tomorrow amid corporate earnings momentum.

Improving monthly sales numbers from automakers and a firming trend in global markets fuelled the rally.

The Sensex settled at yet another new high of 32,575.17 by surging 60.23 points, or 0.19 per cent. It surpassed its previous record of 32,514.94 reached yesterday.

The gauge had risen 205.06 points in the previous session. The NSE Nifty closed at 10,114.65 -- a new peak -- up 37.55 points, or 0.37 per cent. It broke previous record closing of 10,077.10 hit yesterday.

The two-day RBI policy meet concludes tomorrow.