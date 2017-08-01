Sensex, Nifty at new peak, all eyes shift to RBI move tomorrow
By  
PTI
  , Tuesday, 1 August 2017
City: 
Mumbai

Pulling off records for the second day, the benchmark Sensex today closed at 32,575 and the Nifty 10,115 as investors wait for the outcome of the RBI policy meet tomorrow amid corporate earnings momentum.

Improving monthly sales numbers from automakers and a firming trend in global markets fuelled the rally.

The Sensex settled at yet another new high of 32,575.17 by surging 60.23 points, or 0.19 per cent. It surpassed its previous record of 32,514.94 reached yesterday.

The gauge had risen 205.06 points in the previous session. The NSE Nifty closed at 10,114.65 -- a new peak -- up 37.55 points, or 0.37 per cent. It broke previous record closing of 10,077.10 hit yesterday.

The two-day RBI policy meet concludes tomorrow.

Tags: 
Stock Market
More From My World
Jio tactics will have telcos' revenues falling 10% this fiscal

Pain in the telecom sector is not over yet and the current year will see an up to 10 per cent fall in revenue and eventually, the top three telcos will control up to 85 per cent of revenue market s

UIDAI initiates action against owner of unauthorised app

The UIDAI has recently filed an FIR in Bengaluru against an individual for allegedly offering "unauthorised" Aadhaar-related services via an app but the case does not involve breach of privacy or h

Flipkart completes eBay India merger

E-commerce major Flipkart today said it has completed the merger with eBay India's operations. With this, eBay.In will now be a Flipkart Group company.

Rera deadline expires, unregistered builders liable to be penalised

With the Real Estate Regulation Act (Rera) registration deadline having ended at midnight on Monday, builders beware the wrath of the government.