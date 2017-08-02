Reserve Bank set to cut rate today

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points (bps) in its third bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday.

The decision is unlikely to be unanimous among the MPC members and the tone of the policy document may not signal that further cuts would be forthcoming. In addition, to manage the surplus liquidity in the system, the RBI may indicate that additional open market operations would be conducted.

Over the last couple of months inflation has printed below the lower end of the RBI’s forecast band of 2 to 3.5 per cent while growth numbers have been weak. The CPI inflation slipped to a record low of 1.54 per cent in June compared to 2.18 per cent in May led largely by favorable base effect and weak core inflation. Core inflation slipped to a record low of 3.73 per cent down from 4.13 per cent in May.

On a sequential basis, the momentum remained muted (0.01 per cent month on month from 0.19 per cent in May), with the weakness witnessed across the board. Meanwhile, food inflation slipped to (-)2.1 per cent compared to (-)1 per cent in May.

As per the agreement signed between the government and the RBI, the central bank is tasked with maintaining inflation in a range of 2-6 per cent, with the fulcrum placed at 4 per cent.

According to the minutes of the MPC meeting for June policy, a majority of the MPC had preferred to wait and assess further information on inflation before making a decision on rates. Almost all the members had raised the issue of existence of unutilised capacity in the economy signalling a rate cut.

While economic growth has continued to gather momentum and is probably running in line with or even ahead of the MPC's prior assessment, the incoming inflation data post the June meeting has been running even weaker than the central bank’s projections, which it had already revised downwards in its June meeting.

“Arguably the monetary policy response is likely to be shaped more by the MPC’s view on inflation rather than growth per se… It is in this context of the softer inflation prints and a more benign outlook that we expect the central bank to cut rates by 25bp at its August meeting,” said Derrick Y Kam, chief economist of Morgan Stanley.

In addition, there are other comforting factors. For instance, the progress of Monsoon has been quite satisfactory with about 90 per cent of the country (32 subdivisions out of 36) receiving normal/excess rainfall till July 28. Overall the Monsoon is 4 per cent above normal. kharif sowing so far have been satisfactory and there is limited evidence of a knee-jerk rise in prices following the imposition of the goods and services tax (GST). Although the revision in house rent allowance (HRA) of Central Government employees with effect from July 1, 2017, is likely to push up housing inflation, its impact would be staggered over FY2018 and the first quarter of FY2019.

Naresh Takkar, managing director and group chief executive officer ICRA, said, “There is a high likelihood that the MPC would vote to reduce the repo rate by 25 bps in their upcoming meeting. However, the expected rise in the CPI inflation in H2 FY2018 is likely to contribute to a lack of consensus in this vote to cut the repo rate, and infuse caution in the tone of the policy document regarding the possibility of future rate cuts.”

Measures to normalise liquidity: Despite measures taken by the RBI to absorb liquidity through instruments such as cash management bills , treasury bills issued under the market stabilisation scheme and the recent open market sales of G-sec, a substantial Rs 3.4 trillion is being absorbed on an average through overnight and term reverse repos in July 2017.