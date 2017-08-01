Rera deadline expires, unregistered builders liable to be penalised

With the Real Estate Regulation Act (Rera) registration deadline having ended at midnight on Monday, builders beware the wrath of the government.

If a project is not registered under Rera by July 31, the builder is liable to be penalised up to 10 per cent of the project cost.

For agents, it is up to Rs 10,000 for each day of violation. And while many developers across the country feel this kind of coercion is unfair, the window of opportunity has closed.

On Monday afternoon, there was a mad scramble to sign up on the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s website. In Maharashtra too, it was similar with almost half of the builders in the state not having registered.

In Karnataka, builders said the July 31 deadline was way too short, given that the site (http://rera.karnataka.gov.in) became functional only last Tuesday. The Real Estate Regulation Act came into force on May 1 and was notified by Karnataka on July 10.

The law allowed a three-month window for builders to register, but Karnataka has not specified a date.

Property consultants Kni­ght Frank said, “There was confusion over the start of the period, given that the Act was implemented on May 1 and notified only on July 10.” While 23 states and UTs have notified ru­l­es and set up interim aut­h­o­rities, very few have lau­n­c­h­ed the government websites and some have even set up interim tribunals.

Most analysts reckon while Rera is the best thing to happen to the sector in many ways, it is a little unfair that only estate agents have been brought into the ambit, whereas architects, engineers, vend­o­rs and the like have been excluded. More than that, the dilution of rules in Ha­r­yana and UP has caused major angst. The main ca­u­se for concern arises from what is considered to be dilution of the provisio­ns of Rera.

Rera is simply framed aro­und the completion ce­rtificate, which is a definitive certificate of approval stating that a real estate project has been lawfully constructed as per the approved sanctioned plans meeting all regulatory requirements.

It stems from the fact that various states have li­mited the liability of developers of existing real estate projects by narrowing the scope of what projects wo­uld fall within the ambit of Rera, thereby circumventing the trigger of the completion certificate.

For instance, UP introduced the definition of ongoing projects to mean a scheme where developme­nt is going on but has not been issued a completion certificate. As per the provisions of Rera, if a project does not have a completion certificate, aggrieved allottees of such a project may approach the real estate authority of the state or appeal to the state app­e­llate tribunal (under Rera) to enforce the terms of the builder-buyer agreement, which would ensure that these pending issues wou­ld be legally addressed.

In Haryana and UP, bu­y­ers have gone from pill­ar to post with th­eir probl­ems about comp­l­e­tion. Noi­da, GNoida and Gurgaon are the epicentre of realty in ma­ny ways and there are dozens of pro­jects, which are far from completion.