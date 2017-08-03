RBI to set up task force on public credit registry

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to constitute a high-level task force to suggest a roadmap towards developing a transparent, comprehensive and near real-time public credit registry for the country. RBI also decided to direct credit information companies to incorporate information available in all the modules of their database while providing credit information reports to the lenders.

The high-level task force will comprise experts as well as major stake-holders who will review the current availability of information on credit in India, assess the gaps that could be filled by a comprehensive PCR, study international practices and suggest a roadmap, including the priority areas.

Help banks

RBI wants to address the information asymmetry between borrowers and lenders and to make the credit market more efficient with a Public Credit Registry (PCR). A PCR can potentially help banks in credit assessment and pricing of credit as well as in making risk-based, dynamic and countercyclical provisioning. The PCR can also help the RBI in understanding if transmission of monetary policy is working, and if not, where the bottlenecks are located. Further, it can help supervisors, regulators and banks in early intervention and effective restructuring of stressed bank credits.

In India there are four credit bureaus or credit information companies – CIBIL, Equifax, Experian and CRIF Highmark – regulated by RBI. Within RBI, Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) has been created to cater to the supervisory needs by tracking large exposures. RBI also has a comprehensive Basic Statistical Return (BSR-1) database with granular account level information on credit.

CRILC captures only limited detail about the borrowers such as the industry to which they belong and their external and internal ratings. The pooled information under CRILC is shared with the reporting banks but is not shared with the Credit Bureaus, larger lender community, or researchers.

Due to a number of reasons, even bank-level aggregation of delinquency in BSR1 will not in general match with that reported through CRILC. These databases maintained with RBI are not available to individual banks in real time to take credit decisions at the micro level. They do not fully capture the credit data at origination level.

Hence, PCR will help in getting to a complete picture that is necessary for supervisors and policy makers to assess credit risk of the entire system. To facilitate this, the PCR must cover bank-borrower loan-level data detailing loan terms at the time of origination along with data on a borrower’s financial health, internal and external ratings (or credit scores) and their evolution, bank-borrower loan-level restructuring data, secondary loan sales and price information as well as borrower-debt level Default and Recovery data.

Modules

RBI on Wednesday also decided to direct credit information companies to incorporate all the creditinformation available in all modules of their database in the credit information reports given to lenders.