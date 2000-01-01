PLAYERS IN PAK POLITCAL ROULETTE

NAWAZ SHARIF Ex-PM, Pakistan Muslim League (N)

Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan’s 67-year-old ousted Prime Minister, who began his third term at the helm – he was earlier PM from 1990-1993 and 1997-1999, and then again from 2013 – has had a troubled relationship with the army, which has its roots in his overthrow by former dictator Pervez Musharraf. But, Pakistan’s immensely wealthy ‘steel king’ and owner of the Ittefaq group, did not always have a poor equation with the country’s generals, given his proximity to the late dictator Gen Zia-ul Haq. The army apart, corruption scandals have dogged him in each term. His recent ouster came after his name cropped up in connection with the Panama Papers.



SHAHID KHAQAN ABBASI Prime Minister

The new Pakistan Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s relations with the military has not been as fractious as the one that Nawaz Sharif had. One reason for that his father had been an air force officer. Like Nawaz Sharif, he had also been close to General Zia-ul Haq – Abbasi’s father had been a minister in Haq’s government. A man of wealth – he owns a budget airline – he is known for his flamboyant tastes. However, his political style isn’t quite as flamboyant. Abbasi is known as a dove and this could help his government run its course till the parliamentary elections due in mid-2018.



SHAHBAZ SHARIF Sharif’s brother and CM Punjab

Unlike elder brother Nawaz, Shahbaz Sharif is a less pretentious politician. However, that does not make him any less effective. In Pakistan, that is another way of saying that he has good relations with the powerful generals, and it is said that the military would have preferred him as prime minister rather than Nawaz Sharif. For that he has to win a seat in the National Assembly that fell vacant following Nawaz Sharif’s ouster. Meanwhile, his chances of becoming prime minister have virtually evaporated as it is now almost clear that Sharif, who wields control over the party, will continue with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the head of government.



IMRAN KHAN Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf party

Sharif’s ouster as prime minister was sweet revenge for Imran Khan for the political battering he took when Sharif won the 2013 elections. In 2013, Khan had boastfully pitched himself for Pakistan’s next prime minister. But that did not diminished his popularity – even though his name has been sullied by the very same Panama Papers scandal that claimed Sharif his prime ministership. Khan’s political career took shape after a massive fund-raising drive that helped him build the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Memorial Hospital. But, his liberal stand often clashes with some of his regressive views. He is looking to make a splash in 2018.



SAQIB NISAR Chief Justice, Pakistan Supreme Court

When Pakistan Supreme Court judge Ejaz Afzal Khan ordered a lifetime ban on Nawaz Sharif preventing him from holding office, it appeared that another politician had paid the price for standing up to the army – the inference being that the courts have been pawns of the army. Present Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, counts among a line of judges who have taken a strong position against politicians. In 2012, then Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry had disqualified Yusaf Reza Gilani as Prime Minister for not writing to Swiss authorities seeking details in a corruption case. The Supreme Court remains an important institution in Pakistan.



GEN QAMAR BAJWA Pakistan Army Chief

For some, Nawaz Sharif’s ouster as Prime Minister was a coup executed by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who had been raised typically on anti-India sentiment. Before becoming army chief, the Canada-trained officer had commanded the elite X Corps that oversaw the area along Kashmir. Ironically, he was appointed by Sharif himself late last year. The then Prime Minister could not have been faulted for making the choice because Bajwa is known to flaunt his pro-democracy credentials. This was apparently also on display in his first speech to his officers after taking over as army chief. He told them that the army had no business running the government.



LT. GEN NAVEED MUKHTAR Head of Pakistan’s ISI

Pakistan’s dreaded Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) is a law unto itself and runs its virulent anti-India campaign through its networks. Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar has a reputation that justifies his position. Mukhtar is said to be related to Nawaz Sharif but that is unlikely to shake his allegiance to the army. Mukhtar was appointed to the key post by General Qamar Javed Bajwa who first removed the earlier incumbent Lieutenant General Rizwan Akhtar. He was commissioned in the Armoured Corps regiment in 1983 and was head of the counter-terrorism wing of the ISI in Islamabad.



HAMZA SHAHBAZ SHARIF Son of Shahbaz Sharif

Following the quick developments to fill the political vacuum after Nawaz Sharif was removed as Prime Minister, it was assumed that Hamza would take the place of his father Shahbaz Sharif as Punjab chief minister, while his father would move to become PM. But that never formulated. Even as he is considering taking up his role as political heir to his father, he has faced a new problem. A petition has been moved in Pakistan’s apex court asking for his disqualification under rules that insist on probity and good behaviour for legislators following a complaint by his alleged wife to PM Shahid Abbasi over his ‘refusal’ to accept the marriage.



Maryam Sharif Daughter of Nawaz Sharif

Maryam Sharif has been highly visible in her father’s political campaigns. She is slated to contest the national assembly election to enter the country’s Parliament. However, like her father, she too has been at the centre of controversy. In the corruption cases against her, where a Joint Investigation Team identified Sharif family members as owners of a number of London homes, she tried to provide proof to the contrary in a font that was commercially available after 2007 – that is after they bought those properties. The term ‘Fontgate’ has now come to be associated with her. However, it is no secret that she is her father’s political heir.



HAFIZ SAEED Mumbai terror attack mastermind

Hafiz Saeed, the Mumbai terror attack mastermind, whom India has tried to bring to justice, is a well connected operator, working with the active help of Pakistan intelligence agencies and politicians who do not want to mess with him. He has consistently tried to evade the law by changing the names of his organisations, but otherwise made no effort to stay away from the public eye – even when under house arrest. He has now opened a political outfit, the Milli Muslim League which professes to implement the ideology of Pakistan in keeping with the country’s 1973 constitution and the vision of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.