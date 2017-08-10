Passenger vehicles to grow by 10% in FY18

India’s passenger vehicle segment, one of the important economic indicators, is set to grow by a healthy 9-10 per cent during the current financial year and between 9-11 per cent at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five fiscals.

Factors such as low penetration levels and increasing disposable income would drive sales of passenger vehicles in the world’s fifth biggest car market, rating agency Icra said on Wednesday. “Industry's long-term prospects remain favourable given the low penetration levels and increasing disposable income,” Subrata Ray, senior group vice-president, corporate sector ratings at Icra told Financial Chronicle.

The overall macro-economic indicators like favourable GDP growth expected at 7.2 per cent during the on-going fiscal, and normal monsoon are expected to boost rural income, he pointed out. Apart from that, the price-cut post GST and the low cost of car ownership due to falling interest rate and subdued fuel prices would also provide impetus to the industry, Ray said.

He said that volume growth over the last few quarters was primarily driven by the compact utility vehicle segment in the country, the third biggest car market in Asia. This segment was the fastest growing industry sub-segment with car manufacturers constantly tapping changing customer preferences, in line with the trends across various developed markets.

“As the compact utility vehicles are generally priced close to mid-sized cars, the mid-sized segment is facing stiff pressure and some demand shift,” Ray said. The compact cars and super compact segment too are witnessing some cannibalisation from entry-level compact utility vehicles, he said.

“Icra expects the utility vehicle segment to outperform overall industry growth in the near to medium term given shift in customer preference towards utility vehicles and influx of new models”, Ray pointed out.