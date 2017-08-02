Panagariya resigns from Niti Aayog

Arvind Panagariya (in pic) glances through most of the dailies, including this paper, everyday. What makes him stand out is that he scrolls down through pages using a smartphone and when he finds a story interesting he reads the soft copy of the full story on his device.

Panagariya’s new age reading habit came as no surprise when this paper interviewed him last week as he had spearheaded the go digital campaign of the government post-demonetisation last year. But he chose to stress this point at the very outset of the hour-long interview -- probably his final one before expressing his desire to resign as the vice-chairman of Niti Aayog -- to set the tone of discussions that would be full of his progressive ideas. Alas, he gave no indication of his intention to go back to world of academics.

After heading the policy think-tank for two-and-a-half years, Panagariya has decided to return to Columbia University where he was teaching prior to joining the team of Narendra Modi. And probably getting to know that the online media has reported his resignation, Panagariya spoke to reporters to put it in right perspective.

Panagariya clarified that the university was not giving him further extension and he would be leaving Niti Aayog on August 31. Two months back, he had requested Modi to relieve him before August 31.

Panagariya, a close associate of noted trade economist Jagdish Bhagwati, was honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award, in 2012 during the UPA tenure. He holds a PhD Degree from the Princeton University and had also worked with the Asian Development Bank, World Bank, IMF and UNCTAD in various capacities.

He is as tech savvy as a young guy and he does not hide it. In his interview to Financial Chronicle, he was very forthright on controversial issues like GM crops or labour reforms suggesting hard and unpopular reforms to take the GDP growth to the next level. He minced no words criticising the UPA’s failure to fix the bank NPA issue that the current government is shouldering.

Asked to comment on the jobless growth jibe from opposition, he had said when the GDP was at 7.5 per cent during the past three years, if employment is not growing, capital is also not growing, only explanation left is productivity and to think that productivity can grow at anything at 7 per cent is absolutely incredible.

The Indian-American, who joined as the first vice-chairman of Niti Aayog in January 2015, is the second high profile academic economist after former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan to quit a top job in India to return to the teaching in the US. Niti Aayod was formed after abolishing the Planning Commission as the NDA government under Modi scrapped the system of five-year plan.

The 64-year old Panagariya, professor of Indian political economy at Columbia University, did not have a fixed term at Aayog. Going by the convention, followed by the erstwhile Planning Commission, the term was to be co-terminus with that of the prime minister, who is the chairman of the Aayog.

Panagariya said he had to make a choice as it would not be possible for him to get the job he had been doing at Columbia University. At US varsities one can teach as long as one's health permits. “If I were at 40, then I would have got job anywhere... the kind of job I have at Columbia is almost impossible to get at this age,” he said.

On his tenure at Niti Aayog, Panagariya said it was tough initially. Once he got into the groove, it had been a smooth sailing. He said he took comfort from the fact that during his tenure a new institution has taken roots and would continue to steer the economy to achieve higher growth trajectory.

While Panagariya did not spell out his initial discomfort at the Aayog with limited powers given initially, sour­ces said the vice-chairman position not getting full cabinet rank had actually disturbed him. The governme­nt, however, soon corrected this and full cabinet rank was given to vice-chairman. There were also issues relating to low level of engagement between the government and Niti Aayog in matters of policy decisions.

Among achievements, he said, the Niti Aayog has been able to push privatisation, especially of sick units and Air India, prepare the grou­nd for reforms in several sectors including medical and higher education, and develop a good working relationship with states. “I have always shared good relations with RBI, finance ministry and prime minister’s Office,” he added.

He further said although he wanted to complete 7-year strategy paper and 15-year vision document, the task would now have to be done by his successor. These documents, he added, were 80-85 per cent ready.