Panagariya denies two power centres at Aayog, causes ripples

Niti Aayog’s vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya (in pic) has set the cat among the pigeons. Days after he quit in a surprise move, Panagariya has denied suggestions that two power centres at the Niti Aayog forced his exit from the key policy making body after he decided to return to the US. In statements that are sure to cause ripples, he made it clear that there should be only one power centre in the institution.

In an interview to PTI, Panagariya said the prime minister’s office (PMO) wanted him to continue till 2019, as his term was co-terminus with that of the government.

He dismissed reports of differences with various ministries or of dual power centres in the Aayog itself as reasons for his exit.

“You have to ask those who are writing those reports. I can only say that no institution can run with two or more power centres. There has to be one power centre,” he said. After Amitabh Kant was made CEO of the Aayog, many felt that Panagariya stood marginalised in the government, as Kant was invited to several functions to represent the Niti Aayog.

Many organisations such as BMS and SJM, affiliated to the RSS, openly came out against the functioning of Panagariya. Swadeshi Jagran Manch’s (SJM’s) co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan has admitted differences of opinion with the policy prescriptions of the Niti Aayog under Panagariya.

On the subject of appointing economists from abroad, Mahajan was quoted by rediff.com as saying, “I always say that we do not want people who are air dropped and who fly out once the job is done. Nation building cannot be done by people on sabbatical leave.”

Interestingly, Panagariya said he did not know at the time of joining that his term would be co-terminus with that of the tenure of this government and that was the reason he did not inform the PMO about his leave from the university at that time.

“How would I know? Is there a letter?" he said, adding he accepted the appointment after a phone call came from the PMO.

He said Western universities are very stringent about not extending leaves, which is what forced him to return to Columbia University as it (leave) will end on August 31. “Upon consultation with the university, I came to the conclusion that leave won't be extended,” Panagariya added.

Panagariya assumed duty as the first vice chairman of Niti Aayog, which was set up after dismantling the Planning Commission. But unlike the plan panel’s exclusive power to formulate five-year policy, the Aayog’s duty has been diluted with an advisory role for ministries.

While the erstwhile Planning Commission had a secretary, an equivalent of the current CEO, the appointment of Amitabh Kant raised many eyebrows.

Also, unlike the last Planning Commission vice chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Panagariya though awarded a cabinet rank, was not invited to Union cabinet meetings.