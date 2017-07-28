Opposition unity in tatters, Nitish is CM again

Nitish Kumar once again took over as chief minister of Bihar with BJP’s support on Thursday, leaving the opposition’s unity in tatters and raising questions over its ability to counter the saffron party in the 2019 general elections.

A little more than 12 hours after 66-year-old Kumar resigned to break ranks with his allies — Lalu Yadav’s RJD and the Congress — he was back in office after being sworn in by Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at the Raj Bhawan. Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi was also sworn in, and would be the deputy chief minister.

The deft political manoeuvres by Janata Dal (U) chief Kumar left the opposition stunned as he joined hands with friend-turned-foe-turned-friend BJP. The two parties were in alliance for 17 years until 2013, when Kumar walked out of the NDA fold after Narendra Modi was made the BJP’s campaign committee chairman for the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Modi was later declared the prime ministerial candidate. However, Kumar, who was seen by the opposition as a possible answer to Modi in 2019 amid shrinking Congress clout, seemed to have accepted the popular thinking that the Modi wave would continue even then.

The governor has asked Kumar to prove his majority on the floor of the House tomorrow. “Whatever decision we have taken will be in the interest of Bihar and of its people. It will ensure development and justice,” Kumar told reporters after the swearing in. “This is a collective decision. I ensure that our commitment is towards the people of Bihar,” he said.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and BJP leader Anil Jain attended the brief swearing-in ceremony. Immediately after, the JD(U) announced that it will support the NDA in both the Houses of Parliament.

The swearing in capped dramatic political developments in the state with Kumar quitting his post last night following a fall out with the RJD over corruption charges against Lalu Prasad and his family members. Following the developments, all eyes were on JD(U) veteran Sharad Yadav, who is said to be uncomfortable with his party’s new partner. Sharad Yadav has maintained a stoic silence, hinting at his possible displeasure with Kumar ahead of the crucial trust vote. There is a speculation if JD(U) will remain intact and go with Kumar, or there is a twist in the tale in store as has been Bihar’s political saga in the past day.

Sharad Yadav was in New Delhi instead of Patna and met Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who had earlier attacked Kumar for being an opportunist. Sharad Yadav had attended opposition meetings against the BJP government on crucial issues and now his party has aligned with the ruling party at the Centre. He also played prominent role in putting together a united opposition against the Modi government when Kumar’s moves of hobnobbing with the Centre had created doubts about JD(U)’s loyalty towards the so-called secular front. But before his meeting with Rahul Gandhi could give any indication about his next move, Sharad Yadav was also slated to meet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley triggering speculations that he might get a berth in the Modi cabinet if he sticks to the party. Jaitley termed Yadav as a good friend.

He was also said to be meeting with some of his party colleagues led by MP Anwar Ali, who have come out against Kumar. If JD(U) remains intact, Kumar will sail through in the floor test on Friday. JD(U) has 71 MLAs and the BJP has 58. The new alliance has seven more MLAs than required. The spotlight will now be on JD(U)’s five Muslims and six Yadav MLAs. The Muslim MLAs can antagonise their vote banks by going with the BJP and the Yadavs may stick around with Lalu.