Note ban, GST to help raise tax-GDP ratio to 12 per cent by FY20

Heightened surveillance post-demonetisation and goods and services tax (GST) rollout from July 1 would help the government increase tax-GDP ratio to 11.9 per cent by FY20.

According to the Medium Term Expenditure Framework Statement (MTEF) tabled in Parliament on Thursday, the gross tax-GDP ratio in 2017-18 is estimated to be around 11.3 per cent.

With growth in gross domestic product (GDP), tax collections also generally go up and the taxpayer base widens. It also indicates lesser tax evasion.

The latest government data has shown more and more people declaring their income to the tax authorities, resulting in the widening of taxpayer base in the last one year.

For the financial year ending March 2017, about 2.79 crore individuals have already filed their tax returns, showing a growth of 25.3 per cent over the previous year.

The government has claimed that the substantial jump in filing of returns is the result of demonetisation and ‘operation clean money.’

As regards indirect taxes, the government hopes to record increase in tax collection after implementation of the GST, as the new tax regime makes tax evasion or avoidance difficult.

The MTEF has projected that in the medium term tax, revenues will show the growth anticipated during the presentation of the Union budget and as mentioned in the Medium Term Fiscal Policy Statement.

“In other words, it is felt that any shocks to tax collections due to the introduction of GST will be absorbed in the current financial year and hence the tax-GDP ratio will remain at the level of 2016-17,” it said.

The government document further said that going forward in the years 2018-19 and 2019-20, the gains from expansion of the tax base due to the introduction of GST and the increased surveillance post-demonetisation will ensure that tax-GDP ratio will increase by 30 basis points.

Further, the MTEF said that government’s capital spending will rise 25 per cent to Rs 3.9 lakh crore in 2019-20 with defence expenditure alone jumping by 22 per cent.

The total expenditure of the central government is likely to touch Rs 26 lakh crore in 2019-20, up from Rs 21.46 lakh crore estimated for the current fiscal, the MTEF said.

Together with the revenue expenditure, government’s total spending is projected to rise from Rs 21.46 lakh crore in 2017-18 to Rs 23.4 lakh crore in the next financial year and Rs 25.95 lakh crore in 2019-20.

The MTEF statement said that it has set forth a three-year rolling target for the expenditure indicators with specification of underlying assumptions and risks involved. Defence, which accounts for about 30 per cent of the government’s capital outlay, will see the spending go up from Rs 91,580 crore in the current fiscal to Rs 1,01,137 crore in the next year and Rs 1,11,706 crore in 2019-20.

While the outgo on fertilizer subsidy is projected to be flat at Rs 70,000 crore between the current fiscal and 2019-20, the food subsidy bill will rise to Rs 1.75 lakh crore in 2018-19 and Rs 2 lakh crore in the following fiscal. The food subsidy bill in current fiscal is pegged at Rs 1.45 lakh crore.

In the coming years, subsidy on account of petroleum products would drop to Rs 18,000 crore in 2018- 19 from Rs 25,000 crore in current fiscal and to Rs 10,000 crore in 2019-20.

While the government has decontrolled petrol and diesel prices, it continues to give subsidy on LPG and kerosene.

“In continuation of the efforts of the government to rationalise subsidies, the government has decided to increase the cost of LPG cylinders by Rs 4 per month. The ultimate aim of the government is to eliminate the subsidy on LPG cylinders by end March 2018,” MTEF said.