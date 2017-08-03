A majority vote in MPC for 25 bps repo rate cut

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) voted 4-2 in favour of a 25 basis repo rate cut to 6 per cent on Wednesday while maintaining a neutral stance. This was the third bi-monthly monetary policy of the central bank.

According to the monetary policy statement, the standout MPC members Ravindra Dholakia, professor at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad voted for an aggressive 50 bps cut while Michael Patra, executive director at the RBI voted for status quo on rates. The other four members were in tune with the 25 bps cut. The details of the policy discussions will only be known when the minutes are published after 15 days.

In June policy too Dholakia wanted a 50 basis points cut in the repo rate but the RBI had the vote of five to hold rates. He had disagreed on most of the outlook that the central bank provided including the inflation forecast, the minutes of the meeting released during the month had revealed. The cash reserve ratio was left unchanged at 4 per cent.

Rationale

According to the RBI, the factors which opened space for a rate cut were recent low headline inflation, the moderation in core inflation over the last three months, the smooth rollout of the goods and services tax (GST) and the normal monsoons.

Policy stance

The RBI maintained its neutral policy stance as “the trajectory of inflation in the baseline projection is expected to rise from current lows”, hence the MPC will “watch incoming data”.

Economic outlook

The RBI now projects headline inflation excluding the house rent allowance (HRA) impact to be a “little above 4 per cent by Q4” (January-March 2018). It left its GVA growth projection at 7.3 per cent y-o-y for FY18 (from 6.6 per cent in FY17).

“Overall, the RBI’s rate decision and its neutral stance are in line with expectations. The neutral stance suggests that the RBI’s decision-making remains data-dependent. Looking ahead, we expect GST-related growth weakness in June/July and a gradual recovery after August, aided by a resumption of production (after initial GST hiccups), ongoing re-monetisation, normal monsoons and easier financial conditions (lower lending rates, ample liquidity). Headline inflation bottomed in June and we expect it to rise gradually to above the medium-term target of 4 per cent on higher food prices and statistical factors (HRA increases, adverse base effects). Given our expectation of both growth and inflation rising over the next six to 12 months, we expect a prolonged pause from the RBI,” said Sonal Varma, MD and India chief at Nomura.

Pankaj Sharma of DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund said, “We take comfort from the fact that the MPC highlights the limits on raising market borrowings by states whilst additional expenditure would be met by raising taxes and curtailing expenditure further dampening capex cycle. We expect the states to implement pay commission in a staggered manner whilst the adverse impact on growth looks more imminent as we are yet to fully come out of impact of structural events; viz demonitisation and GST.

Priority area

In February 2015, the government and the RBI agreed to adopt a monetary policy framework that made cooling inflation the central bank’s main priority. The RBI and the government have set a retail inflation target of 4 per cent for the next five years with an upper tolerance level of 6 per cent and lower limit of 2 per cent. Under the monetary policy framework, a six-member panel chaired by the RBI governor decides on interest rates. The decision of the committee – three each nominated by the government and the central bank – is binding. The governor cannot override the panel’s decision by using a veto, but can cast a vote in case of a tie. The monetary policy review on October 4, 2016 – also Patel’s first policy after taking over as RBI Governor in September 2016 – was the first to be overseen by the MPC.