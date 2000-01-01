India: major destination for investment

There was a time where India’s current account and fiscal deficits were mounting, inflation surged and the subsequent and significant capital outflows led to depreciating Rupee. But like they say, every cloud has a silver lining. Over the last two years, gloomy economic clouds dissipated and made way for global money into an emerging blue sky of opportunities.

The MSCI emerging markets index is up 12.8 per cent this year, and significant contribution comes from India which is now ahead of its Asian counterparts along with Brazil and has raised about $ 10b through Equity Capital Market (ECM) deals wherein Initial Public Offers (IPOs) and Follow-on Public Offers (FPOs) contributed about Rs 14,000 crore and Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs) another Rs 34,000 crore, not to mention the block deals.

Leaving out China and South Korea significantly behind has only led to raised hopes of hitting $ 25b by the end of FY 2017.

Beating the blues of the March quarter, we are still among the fastest-growing in the world, making India a bright spot where money is chasing Indian equities. However, due to a high capital sponging capacity, we have still witnessed SBI’s Rs 15000 crore QIP being oversubscribed. While Equity Linked Saving Scheme (ELSS) observed net fund flows of Rs 50,000 crore alone between October and March, Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) pooled in a massive Rs 44,000 crore .

Going forward FDI is expected to increase its interest towards India because of large and developing domestic markets; reforms concentrating on refining infrastructure and smooth implementation of GST.

This, coupled with normal monsoon rain, promises a strengthening near-term outlook. With all this in place, we cannot agree more that the earnings growth cycle will change gears and will easily support an EPS growth of 20 per cent over the next 5-7 years.

The only reason why Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs) have chosen India over others to pump in $4b in equities and debt in July itself and about $26b to date this year is because of their belief of better prospects in the coming years.

Considering India’s democratic system, we anticipate progressive refo]rms to be gradual but path breaking in the long run. India’s growth premium is increasing, persuading new investors to be a part of the new eco system, and this, to us, seems to be only the beginning.



Karan Bhardwaj - Director, Wealth Vertical Services Pvt Ltd