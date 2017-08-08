Haryana BJP caught in high profile stalking tangle

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday accused the Chandigarh Police of doing a “somersault” on a case involving the Haryana BJP chief’s son, accused of stalking a woman, and said he would file a PIL in the Punjab and Haryana High Court for a court-monitored CBI probe into the incident.

“With my associate lawyer AP Jagga on attempted abduction of an IAS officer’s daughter by two drunk goons, I will file a PIL in Chandigarh,” he tweeted.

Three days after the 29-year-old was chased through Chandigarh streets on her way home late on Friday night, the high profile incident involving the DJ daughter of a bureaucrat and the son of a politician has led to a political slugfest and brought the issue of stalking to national attention. The victim had on Friday night called up the police complaining that two men had chased her along a stretch of over five kms in Chandigarh. Both the accused, Vikas Barala (23) (son of Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala) and Ashish Kumar (27), were arrested on Sunday, and later released on bail as they were booked under bailable sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

As the news got out, the opposition started demanding Barala’s resignation as the state BJP chief. However, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ruled out his resignation. “Barala has nothing to do with this incident. It is an individual incident, the accused will face action if found guilty. This is my official stand, this was my stand yesterday and today also... After this, on this issue, no question, no answer,” Khattar told reporters in Hisar. Barala too said he respects the law and the “truth” will come out.

The woman expressed her anguish at the government response, and said she was “lucky not to be the daughter of a commoner or else who knows what her fate could be”. The Congress alleged that the Chandigarh Police comes directly under the Union home ministry and they are trying to protect Haryana state BJP chief and his son.

Swamy joined the opposition saying he is prompted to file a PIL because it appears that the Chandigarh Police was in no position to conduct a fair and free probe. The police, he claimed, “had first filed non-bailable offences against the accused and then withdrawn them all and let him go after having caught him red-handed,” he said. The National Commission for Women too has asked for regular updates in the case.