Hafiz Saeed’s house arrest

Authorities in Pakistan’s Punjab province have extended the house arrest of Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed for another two months to maintain public order. Saeed, the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief, has been under house arrest since January 31 this year. His detention had been extended for three more months in April.

On January 31, Saeed and his four close aides — Abdullah Ubaid, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Abdul Rehman Abid and Qazi Kashif Hussain) — were detained by the Punjab government for 90 days under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

This time Saeed’s house arrest has been extended under the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order. In a notification issued on July 28, the Punjab government home department said on the recommendation of the federal interior ministry the detention of the activist — Saeed — has been extended for another 60 days. It said Saaed and others’ detention expired on July 27. The notification said that the District Intelligence Committee Lahore said that Saeed would create law and order situation upon his release.

A Lahore High Court bench, which was scheduled to announce the verdict on the detention of Saeed and four others on Tuesday, deferred its verdict indefinitely.