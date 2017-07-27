GST teething troubles give firms big pain

India’s nationwide goods and services tax (GST) was meant to unify the $2 trillion economy and make it easier for companies to transact across state borders. Nearly a month on, many are finding that doing business is more complicated than ever.

Ambiguous rules under the new, multi-rate sales tax that went into effect on July 1 have left firms confused on how to price their products. The tax’s complex structure – four main rates ranging from 5 to 28 per cent – has hurt sales and risks denting economic growth and government revenues in the months ahead.

Airlines, for example, are uncertain whether to tax pr­e­mium economy seats as ec­o­nomy or business class – at rates of 5 per cent or 12 per cent, respectively. Auto rep­a­ir shops face a similar qua­ndary as GST rates vary for different jobs. “People are either overcharging or undercharging for their work,” said Surinder Paul, who ru­ns one workshop in S Delhi.

Even computer maker HP Inc, which is marketing a laptop product to help sm­all businesses comply with the new tax, is seeking clarity. Under GST, desktops and laptops are taxed at 18 per cent, while multi-function printers and monitors attract a 28 per cent charge.

“Monitors, CPUs (central processing units) and other parts of a computer are imported as a single unit,” said Poonam Madan, a tax official at HP. “What rate do we charge – 18 per cent or 28 per cent?”

Billed as India’s biggest tax reform since Independence in 1947, GST replaced more than a dozen federal and state levies and was meant to unify the country into a single market.

While teething troubles were expected, the ensuing chaos has some officials wo­rrying about the repercussions for Asia’s third-largest economy. Annual growth slowed in the January-Mar­ch quarter to 6.1 per cent, its weakest pace in more than two years. If growth slows further, federal finances wo­uld face pressure. A big test will come in September, when a grace period on filing complete monthly GST returns ends. A survey by tax so­f­tware provi­der Tally Solutions fou­nd that more than 40 per ce­nt of sm­all businesses were still not up to speed on how GST works and two-thirds hadn’t yet installed compliance software.

New Delhi has launched an active outreach progra­mme to educate companies and explain different provisions of the new tax. The exercise has also become a crash course for tax officials in the anomalies of the new tax structure.

Officials have discovered that holiday tour operators are charging the new tax not only for services provided in India but also for those offered abro­ad. While ve­g­etable seeds rema­in tax-exem­pt, paddy, cereal and corn seeds now attract 5 per cent tax. This has hit sales at companies such as Monsanto, whose local seed merchants have no experience of paying tax.

“Our sales are getting ha­mmered at a time when they would normally be booming,” Arindam Lahiri, Monsanto’s taxation lead in Asia & Africa, told Reuters. “This anomaly needs to be fixed urgently,” Lahiri said.

Revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia, overseeing the GST rollout, tweeted this week that nearly 8 million businesses were enrolled to pay the tax and the transition “is going on smoothly”. He did not respond to a request for comment.

But for some companies it has been anything but smooth. Tobacco compani­es such as ITC were blindsided by further rule cha­n­ges after GST went into effect. These firms lost more than $7 billion in stock market value last week after the government suddenly hiked cigarette taxes.

New Delhi’s rationale for the increase was that GST had unintentionally handed tobacco companies a windfall profit. Adding to the pa­in, a couple of Indian states raised local taxes or imposed new levies in a challenge to prime minister Narendra Modi’s ‘one nation, one tax’ mantra.

GST was originally expe­c­ted to boost India’s econo­mic growth by as much as 2 percentage points. But a co­n­voluted structure has made many economists mark down their expectations. If anything, growth dividends are expected to accrue only over time, and not even the government’s chief economic adviser, Arvind Subramanian, is daring to estimate its near-term impact.

“GST in its current form fails to harmonise tax rates across products or enhance ease of doing business significantly,” analysts at Jefferies said in a note.

PTI adds: Noted economist Montek Singh Ahluw­alia has termed GST an important structural measure, which is an extension of the economic reforms started in 1991. “In my view, GST is an important structural reform. It is a good example of continuity in the economic reforms since 1991 despite a change in political leadership,” said the former de­puty chairman of the erstwhile planning co­mmissi­on.

He was speaking at a programme organised by the Indore Management Association on Wednesday. India has the capacity to achieve higher growth rate through good economic management, said Ahluwalia, who was a key voice in policy matters during the rule of Congress-led UPA.