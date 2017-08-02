GST council to decide on anti-profiteering mechanism: Jaitley

The all-powerful GST council at its August 5 meeting is likely to finalise a mechanism to operationalise anti-profiteering clause, which seeks to protect consumers’ interest. The anti-profiteering law states that the businesses have to pass on the benefits arising out of lower taxes to the consumer.

Replying to concerns rai­s­ed by members of Parliament with regard to impact of the goods and services tax (GST) on prices, finance mi­n­ister Arun Jaitley said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday that it would be mandatory for ma­n­ufacturers to pass on the benefits of reduction in taxes to consumers.

As per Clause 171 of GST Act, it is mandatory to pass on the benefit due to reduction in rate of tax or from input tax credit to the consumer by way of commensurate reduction in prices. The GST council, comprising state finance minister, will take stock of GST implementation, whi­ch was rolled from July 1.

The finance minister ho­p­ed that the decision of price cut by the automobile sector on account of benefit of inp­ut tax credit would be follo­w­ed by others manufacturers.

“What if input tax benefit is not transferred to consumers? We are meeting a few days from now... In a short while, we are going to finalise the entire mechanism as far as anti-profiteering is concerned.

“All you need is to make a few examples and then everybody will fall in line. If there is benefit of the input credit then cost correspo­ndingly must decline,” he said while replying to a discussion on supplementary demands for grants, which was later passed by Lok Sabha.

The industry was resistant to this clause, he said, adding, it has been put in the GST law for initial few years to save consumers’ interest.

Earlier the Opposition parties sought to corner the government over demonetisation, saying its claims that the note ban would help era­d­icate terrorism and fake cu­rrency has fallen flat on face.

Initiating a discussion on supplementary demands for grants in Lok Sabha, KC Ve­n­ugopal (Congress) wanted to know from the governm­ent how much demonetised currency has been deposited in the banks, how many new notes have been printed so far and how much black money has been unearthed.