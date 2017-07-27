Govt reforms push boosts FPI inflows

Foreign investors continued to pumped in huge funds into the country's capital market in this quarter, making it the highest inflow in three months, encouraged by the GST and improving economic fundamentals.

This also marks the sixth consecutive monthly inflow by overseas investors into the domestic market. Interestingly, most of the funds have been invested in the debt markets by the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

According to latest depository data, FPIs invested a net Rs 3,617 crore in equities last month, while they poured Rs 25,685 crore in the debt markets during the period under review, translating into a net inflow of Rs 29,302 crore. The latest inflow comes following a net infusion of over Rs 1.33 lakh crore in the previous four months (February-May) on several factors, including expectations that BJP’s victory in the assembly polls will accelerate the pace of reforms.

Prior to that, such investors had pulled out over Rs 3,496 crore from debt markets in January. With the latest inflow, total investment in capital markets (equity and debt) has reached Rs 1.47 lakh crore (over $ 22.65 billion) this year. The differential spread between 10-year bond yields in the US and India is still around 4.5-5 per cent. This, coupled with stable outlook for the Indian currency, bodes well for FPI flows into debt market.

The main reason for FPIs’ net inflow is expectation from the government that it would speed up development and economic reforms in the last two years in office before going for elections in 2019. Besides, markets regulator Sebi’s move of relaxing entry rules for FPIs willing to invest directly rather than via participatory notes (P-Notes) is expected to add to the momentum. Going forward, there are a few challenges but they are not strong enough to disrupt the current trend.

The India market has outperformed its emerging market peers like China, Malaysia, Brazil and Mexico over the past six months on the back of the huge liquidity-led rally. So far, this year, while the Indian market gained 22 per cent, China rose 2.3 per cent Malaysia and South Korea rose 6.9 per cent and 19.6 per cent respectively, while Brazil gained 8.6 per cent and Mexico rose 12 per cent.

The foreign fund continued to be net buyers in Indian markets since the beginning of CY2017. Foreign funds have been actively buying into Indian stocks since May and they have pumped in over Rs 16,000 crore in the past three months.

India has received $1.3 billon of inflows, driven by $786 millon of non-ETF inflows and $542 millon of ETF inflows. GEM funds saw $657 millon of inflows, led by $365 millon of ETF inflows. India-dedicated funds saw inflow of $501 millon, driven by non-ETF inflows of $447 millon. Emerging-market (EM) stocks outperformed their developed-market counterparts for the sixth consecutive month in June, with the MSCI EM Index returning 1.1 per cent compared with a 0.4 per cent gain in the MCSI World Index.

For the quarter as a whole, the MSCI EM Index was up 6.4 per cent, while the MSCI World Index was up 4.2 per cent. Key drivers of emerging-market performance included encouraging economic data in China, investor inflows and corporate earnings growth.

Among the emerging markets, South Korea has seen the highest inflows of $17 billon in June, followed by China, Taiwan and India which have seen $1.5 billon, $1.4 billon and $1.3 billon of inflows. Total FPI activity and EPFR activity showed different trends for India, Indonesia, Taiwan and Thailand.

Country allocations to India and China constitute more than one-third of the average Asia ex-Japan fund portfolio. Allocation to India by Asia ex-Japan funds has come down to 13 per cent in June from 13.3 per cent in May. Fund allocation to India by GEM funds came down to 10.8 per cent from 11 per cent earlier. Allocation by Asia ex-Japan non-ETF funds to India came down to 13.7 per cent from 13.9 per cent in the previous month. Allocation to India by GEM ETF funds have remained around 9.8 per cent.

“We are of the opinion that the fundamentals of emerging-equities remain attractive. However, we are cautious on certain developments that may generally emanate from any possible “black swan” event – that is, a major shock that can’t be predicted. China is a dominant country within emerging markets, both as a market and a demand-driver for many industrial commodities. Any slowdown in China and derailment of its structural adjustment process could have short-term implications for sentiment toward emerging markets as a whole,” said Mark Mobius of Templeton in a recent note. “On a broader level, the world is still imbalanced. Many countries have high debt levels, and concerns surrounding that and other macroeconomic factors could lead to short-term volatility,” he added.

“Indian markets hit a milestone as the NSE NIFTY crossed 10,000 reflecting the strong economic fundamentals,” said Anita Gandhi, Whole Time Director at Arihant Capital Markets. “The Indian economy would still be the fastest growing amongst the large economies and will have more than double the average global growth rate of 3.5 per cent in 2017 and 3.6 per cent in 2018. However, the future journey of NIFTY will be decided by the actual earnings of the NIFTY 50 companies,” she added.