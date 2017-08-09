Govt notifies timeline for filing of tax returns under GST
By  
PTI
  , Wednesday, 9 August 2017
City: 
New Delhi

The government has notified the timeline for furnishing final tax returns for July and August under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

The GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising state counterparts, had in June allowed businesses extended timeline for filing final GST returns in forms GSTR-1, GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 for July and August.

In the interim period, businesses have to file GSTR-3B which is a summary of self-assessed tax liabilities with consolidated details of outward supplies and input credit.

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) has now notified the dates for filing the GST returns forms.

As per the notification, outward supplies in Form GSTR-1 for the month of July will have to be filed between September 1-5. For August, it is to be filed between September 16-20.

The original date for filing GSTR-1 was 10th of the next month. Details of inward supplies in Form GSTR-2 for July will have to be filed between September 6-10. For August, the date is September 21-25.

The original date for filing of GSTR-2 was 15th of the next month. Form GSTR-3 for July will now have to be filed between September 11-15 and for August the date is September 26-30.

The original date for filing GSTR-3, which is the monthly return on the basis of finalisation of details of outward supplies and inward supplies along with the payment of amount of tax, was 20th of the next month.

As regards GSTR-3B, the GST Network portal has started the facility for filing of July returns from August 5. The last date for filing the GSTR-3B for July 2017 is August 20, while the same for the month of August 2017 is September 20.

Over 71.30 lakh excise, service tax and VAT payers have  migrated to the GSTN portal and over 15 lakh new assessees have registered on the platform. 

GST, which has subsumed over 17 different levies, has kicked in from July 1.

More From My World
Trai seeks view on data ownership, privacy to check misuse

Telecom regulator Trai today floated a paper on developing a framework that can give people more control over their personal data and prevent chances of misuse by various sources amid lingering pri

Indian forces strong enough to meet any challenge, Jaitley

Amid the border standoff with China, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley today said the Indian armed forces are strong enough to meet any challenge to the country's security as he underlined that lessons

Direct tax collection up 19% in Apr-July at Rs 1.90 lakh cr

Direct tax collections jumped 19 per cent in the first four months of the current fiscal as demonetisation of higher denomination currency brought in more number of individuals in tax net.

Govt to establish separate board for ITIs: Rudy

Around 23 lakh students graduating from over 13,000 industrial training institutes across the country may soon be awarded certificates equivalent to the ones given to ICSE and CBSE Board pass-outs.