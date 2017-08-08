Government asks Basmati exporters to conform to EU pesticide standards

The government has asked rice exporters to conform to the pesticides standards of the European Union (EU) for shipments to the region.

Issuing a strong warning, the government said no contract would be registered from November 1 unless accompanied by a testing report from an accredited laboratory.

The European Union has rejected an Indian demand to relax the norm for another year, sources said, following which the government’s agri-export promotion body, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda), has issued a notification, making testing of Tricyclazole mandatory for contract registration.

Three years ago, the European Commission had reduced maximum residues level (MRL) in Tricyclazole to 0.01 parts per million (ppm) for all crops effective from January 1, 2018.

Import of any agricultural product above the MRL would not be permitted in EU. The previous limit for this chemical stood at 1 ppm.

Tricyclazole is a fungicide used by farmers in particular Basmati varieties, PB1 and Pusa 1401, which have the maximum share in the export basket to European Union.

As per Dow Chemicals, the producer of Tricyclazole, this fungicide is the only effective pesticide to control rice blast disease (which are found in PB1 and Pusa 1401 varieties). But exporters said farmers prefer Tricyclazole because it is cheaper than other pesticides.

An official delegation from the Union commerce ministry had last month visited the European Union and discussed the issue, the sources said.

However, the Commission told India categorically that further exemptions will not be possible and like other countries, India too would have to adhere to the standards, the sources said.

Following this, Apeda has issued the notification, which states that there would be now 12 conditions instead of the earlier 11 for online registration of contract for export of Basmati rice.

According to the newly added condition 12: “Pre-shipment testing of pesticide residues for export of Basm­a­ti rice to EU from BEDF Lab, Modipuram, or other NABL accredited labs would be must for obtaining RCAC. Testing at in house lab of the exporter will be acceptable if the lab is NABL-accredited. The laboratory used by the exporter should have the capability for testing residue as per EU MRLs. The list of pe­s­t­icides to be tested will be notified by Apeda from time to time in consultation with trade and industry. The condition of pre-shipment testing report of pesticides resi­d­u­es would be applicable from November 1, 2017.”

During 2017-18, export­e­rs have, so far, registered $150 million Ba­smati rice for export to EU countries since April 1, industry officials said. For shipment of Basmati rice, exporters need registration cum allocation certificate from Apeda.

In 2016-17, 357,402 ton­n­es of Basmati rice worth $260.14 million (Rs 1,660.14 crore) was exported to EU countries.

Pakistan, which is the only other country that gro­ws Basmati rice, is said to have exported 1.5 lakh tonn­es to these EU countries. India’s Basmati rice exports to EU is 10 per cent of the 40 lakh tonnes of the aromatic rice exported annually, as per industry data.

Since EU has allowed import of 2016 crop at the current residues level until December 31, exporters will be able to send their consignments. But India risks losing out to Pakistan business wo­rth $260 million from 2018 as the currently sown crop may not adhere to the revised norm.

The rice blast disease occurs in PB1 and 1401 varieties, which India exports to EU and not in the sSuper variety, which Pakistan exports to Europe. As EU imposes zero tolerance on tricyclazo­le chemical, claiming it may cause cancer, the All India Rice Exporters’ Association (AIREA) has been holding awareness drives among far­m­ers in the growing belt of Haryana where PB1 and Pusa 1401 varieties are pla­nt­ed. It is not possible to bri­ng down the pesticide level all of a sudden to nearly zero, AIREA president Vijay Setia had said last month. According to him, it will take at least two more years to conform to the standards.

Basmati rice is not sold immediately after harvest, as there is a consumer preference for the aged varieties.

