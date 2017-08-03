Decks cleared for GST rollout in J&K as LS passes bills
By  
FC Bureau
  , Thursday, 3 August 2017
City: 
New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir has been integrated with the go­ods and services tax (GST) as Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed two bills extending central GST and integrated GST to the state.

The central goods and services tax (extension to J&K) bill and the integrated goods and services tax (extension to J&K) bill were pas­sed by the House by a voice vote. The bills aimed at giving effect to the formal amendments required in central GST (CGST) and integrated GST (IGST) Acts by removing the exemption that was carved out for J&K.

Welcoming the passage of bills, finance minister Arun Jaitley said it would ensure greater economic integration of the state with rest of the country. He asserted that special status of J&K was “never meant to create economic impediment” as he maintained GST is in the larger interest of traders and consumers of the state.

Earlier replying to a debate on the bills, Jaitley said it was a positive step that J&K has been integrated with GST and the dream of one tax regime is now met. “If they (J&K) didn’t integrate, then the traders would not have got input credit and the tax on final products would have been higher. That would have made products costlier and consumers would have to pay more,” the minister said.

“J&K is a consumer state and GST being a destination-based tax, the revenues of the state would increase,” he said and added if the new integrated tax was not put in place in J&K, then customers would prefer to buy products like cars and refrigerators from outside the state, thus causing economic loss to traders and customers.

The CGST (extension to J&K) bill, 2017 provides for levy of GST on goods sold and services rendered in the state while the IGST (extension to J&K) bill, 2017 seeks to levy the tax on inter-state movement of goods.

