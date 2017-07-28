De La Rue’s security clearance still on hold

UK-based De La Rue’s security clearance continues to be on hold. It keeps the firm out from supplying banknote paper to RBI, which is completing one of the biggest remonetisation exercises globally.

As the government is in no mood to review its earlier position, the currency giant would not be able to participate in the tender for procuring bank note papers or security features thereof.

This means it would lose out business opportunity even in the next round of remonetisation where the chances of banning Rs 2,000 notes are very high.

De La Rue is the world’s leading commercial banknote printer supporting 140 countries. It vows never to supply currency paper manufactured for one country to another.

The Reserve Bank of India is expected to invite tenders for supplying more currency papers to print low-denomination notes of Rs 50, Rs 100 and Rs 200. The move is aimed at ensuring sufficient money flow in the market following demonetisation of Rs 2,000 notes.

It is believed that RBI had printed Rs 2,000 notes following the note-ban in November last year, as an interim measure to deal with the sudden shortage of currency. While it is not clear why the government withheld security clearance to De La Rue, government sources said that it had failed to meet certain security parameters. Earlier, it had emerged that De La Rue had engaged a New Delhi-based consultant to help it get more orders from India. The consultant’s name was, however, found later in Panama paper scandal bringing the currency supplier under the security agency’s lens.

When contacted, a senior finance mi­n­istry official said the tendering process is done by the RBI and the home ministry gives security clearance to companies finalised for supplying currency paper or security features.

“These tenders are processed by RBI. It is finalised by a committee in the central bank. Therefore, we normally won’t know the reasons for rejecting a company’s bid. Only if some questions are raised do we check up the details with RBI. We don’t share the details of holding security clearance either with the public or the concerned company. That is confidential. The ministry of home affairs does not share the details. Nor do we ask for it,” the official said wishing not to be named.

Following allegations that government had compromised the national interest by collaborating with ‘tainted’ currency supplier De La Rue, the finance ministry earlier this year refuted the charge saying the company had not been given fresh contracts in the last three years.

“No fresh contract has been given to this company by the government during the last three years. The ministry of finance, Government of India, has withheld the security clearance for this company and hence no fresh orders have been placed with the firm since 2014. The company has applied for setting-up a factory in India. No action has been taken on their application,” the finance ministry statement said.

De La Rue had termed the media reports claiming that it had been blacklisted as defamatory and malicious. Some of the reports suggested that De La Rue was supplying currency papers to both India and Pakistan. The company also said that it had no communication about government barring them from supplying currency paper.

“De La Rue is not supplying paper for printing of Indian currency and we are not associated with printing of currency in India at present in any form. De La Rue has received no notice nor are we aware that we are blacklisted in India,” the British firm had said in a statement on December 9, 2016.

Quoting Mossack Fonseca (MF) papers, an Indian Express report dated April 7, 2016 claimed that De La Rue had contracted a New Delhi businessman to help it bag tenders in India in return for a 15 per cent commission, besides significant amount as out-of-pocket expenses towards marketing services.

The report said the British currency note supplier had entered into an agency agreement with Aphra Consultants on April 1, 2002, through which Aphra was appointed non-exclusive consultant to introduce business opportunities for De La Rue in South East Asia, including India.

Aphra was an offshore entity based in Panama and its final beneficial owner was Somendra Khosla, whose address is specified in the MF papers as D-984, New Friends Colony, New Delhi 110065.